Aircall Announces a Strategic Investment From HubSpot Ventures

This investment extends the partnership between leading SaaS companies in the Cloud Communications industry

  • Aircall, the adaptable cloud-based phone solution valued above $1bn, today announced new strategic funding from HubSpot Ventures as part of its collaboration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for growing companies.
  • Their shared mission of delivering best-in-class technology, paired with outstanding customer experiences, elevates small and medium businesses to increase their value for their customers.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a CRM platform partner of choice for Aircall since 2016, HubSpot is now further investing in its #1 most installed telephony integration. This investment shows an extended sign of support to Aircall’s product and service. With this reinforced partnership, Aircall continues to accelerate on its mission: empowering every professional to have richer conversations, by building a leading ecosystem around voice and phone communications.

Together, Aircall and HubSpot provide fully integrated customer success strategies, closely aligned product distribution, and deep collaborations to their partners and solutions provider networks.

“At Aircall, we’ve been working to build a customer-obsessed culture. We’re looking forward to continuing a strong relationship with HubSpot, as we both create tools and services that are used and loved every day by thousands of customers. Integrating our products through a strong and open ecosystem paves the way for the future of voice.” — Olivier Pailhes, Co-founder and CEO, Aircall

By investing in Aircall, an early adopter of their service, HubSpot shows that their shared vision is paving the way for even more opportunities in the future.

“We aim to support companies that help businesses grow better, and Aircall meets that description. Its game-changing voice communications platform is now the most installed phone app on our platform, a powerful indicator that our customers see the value of integrating their voice channel with their CRM. We’re excited to continue to deepen our collaboration with Aircall as we both work to create remarkable end-to-end experiences for our customers.” — Andrew Lindsay, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at HubSpot.

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern businesses. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates with popular productivity and help desk tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, and many others, Aircall was built to make phone support easy to manage, accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London, and Madrid, the company currently has over 600+ employees.

https://aircall.io/

Contacts

Aircall US PR Contact
Layla Tabatabaie

aircallus@hotwireglobal.com

