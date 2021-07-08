Airbyte Offers Industry-First Open-Source Data Integration Platform to Data Lakes

AWS users can now replicate data from anywhere to their S3 account

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced the industry-first release of open-source data integration for data lakes, enabling AWS users to replicate data from anywhere to their Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) account.

Companies are now able to leverage Airbyte’s 75-plus pre-built connectors, or build their own custom connectors within two hours using Airbyte’s Connector Development Kit (CDK), in order to replicate their data to S3. It makes it possible for businesses to access all of their data consolidated in their data lake for analytics and any other use case. S3 is the first destination offered by Airbyte, but the data lakes of other cloud providers and Delta Lake will soon follow.

“Airbyte is moving forward with its mission to commoditize all data integration and will start supporting all the other data lakes,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte. “Airbyte is becoming the new de facto standard for open-source ETL/ELT.”

By commoditizing data integration, Airbyte is establishing the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources to data warehouses, data lakes, or databases in a process referred to as extract, load, and, when desired, transform (ELT). Businesses can create data pipelines from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, and Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, and BigQuery.

Airbyte is already fostering a community of more than 2,500 users to build and maintain open source connectors that are available to anyone. To date, there are 75 connectors that Airbyte is certifying to ensure they are production ready. By the end of this year, the company anticipates it will reach 200 connectors, which would be the most pre-built connectors in the market. It recently introduced its Connector Development Kit (CDK) in order to enable its user community to accelerate development and quickly address the long tail of connectors.

The Airbyte connectors run in Docker containers, which means they can be deployed in minutes on any cloud platform. It also enables connectors to be built in any programming language.

To learn more, go to Airbyte’s S3 documentation page.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration alternative running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit airbyte.io.

