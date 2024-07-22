Home Business Wire Airbyte Expands Leadership Team, Adds Head of Product Marketing and Director of...
Business Wire

Airbyte Expands Leadership Team, Adds Head of Product Marketing and Director of Technology Support

Company revenues growing at 10X pace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataconnectorsAirbyte, creators of the leading open-source data movement infrastructure, today announced the appointments of Anwesa Chatterjee as head of product marketing and Lai Cheung as director of technology support.


Chatterjee brings 15 years of product marketing experience at technology startups and enterprises including Informatica, Pure Storage, and SAP Labs.

“Anwesa’s experience and strategic vision in product marketing will be instrumental in elevating Airbyte’s market presence and driving growth,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “We’ll look to accelerate our revenues growing at a 10x pace in this next phase of our company’s growth.”

Cheung brings 25 years of technology support experience to the expanding leadership team. Most recently, she served as the director of technology support at Synapse. Her career also includes customer and support roles at technology startups and enterprises, including Oracle and Sun Microsystems.

“Lai’s extensive background in technology support and customer service will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our operations and enhance our customer experience,” said Tricot. “She will help us ensure that our increasing number of users receive the best support possible for their data movement projects.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors. Airbyte is the first company to build a bridge between data movement platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) now supporting six vector databases, in addition to unstructured data sources.

About Airbyte

Airbyte, the leading open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable intelligence with the largest ecosystem of more than 300 connectors and 20,000 data engineers. Adhering to the industry’s best security and compliance standards, it offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can manage pipelines flexibly via API, Terraform, AI connector builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Trusted across 7,000 enterprises, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Airbyte

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

