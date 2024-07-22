Airbyte Expands Leadership Team, Adds Head of Product Marketing and Director of Technology Support

Company revenues growing at 10X pace

Chatterjee brings 15 years of product marketing experience at technology startups and enterprises including Informatica, Pure Storage, and SAP Labs.

“Anwesa’s experience and strategic vision in product marketing will be instrumental in elevating Airbyte’s market presence and driving growth,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “We’ll look to accelerate our revenues growing at a 10x pace in this next phase of our company’s growth.”

Cheung brings 25 years of technology support experience to the expanding leadership team. Most recently, she served as the director of technology support at Synapse. Her career also includes customer and support roles at technology startups and enterprises, including Oracle and Sun Microsystems.

“Lai’s extensive background in technology support and customer service will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our operations and enhance our customer experience,” said Tricot. “She will help us ensure that our increasing number of users receive the best support possible for their data movement projects.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors. Airbyte is the first company to build a bridge between data movement platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) now supporting six vector databases, in addition to unstructured data sources.

