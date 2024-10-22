Airbyte Enhances Databricks Integration Simplifying Data Movement and Consolidation

Data from diverse sources consolidated in Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Airbyte enables organizations to replicate data from any source into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform in minutes, with post-load transformation capabilities. This integration allows organizations to efficiently manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data efficiently, ensuring timely access to insights necessary for informed decision-making.

“With our innovative data movement technology, we are transforming the industry and enabling users to achieve data-driven outcomes at an unprecedented pace,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte. “By consolidating data from diverse sources into a centralized data lakehouse like Databricks, we continue redefining what’s possible in data integration.”

“As we work to help more companies unlock the power of data intelligence, Airbyte’s ecosystem with thousands of customizable connectors is incredibly valuable for our customers,” said Ariel Amster, director of strategic technology partners, Databricks. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Airbyte team to help our customers easily unify their data to make better decisions that drive their business forward.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the correct data for analysis and decision-making. With over 900 contributors and 20,000 community members, Airbyte boasts the largest data engineering contributor community and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

The Airbyte Marketplace offers the largest catalog in the industry, featuring over 400 pre-built, no-code data connectors, thanks to its open-source community. In addition, users can leverage an AI Assistant for connector creation and access support for LLMs and Gen AI workflows. Designed for scalability, Airbyte provides an extensible open-source solution that meets all data integration needs, with reliability ensuring smooth and efficient data pipelines.

