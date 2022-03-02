Airbus Ventures Invests in Airborne and In-Orbit Communications Leader CesiumAstro’s Series B; Startup Secures $60 Million in Oversubscribed Funding

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace–Airbus Ventures proudly announces its investment in CesiumAstro Inc., a developer of advanced aerospace communication systems, which today publicized its $60 million oversubscribed Series B funding round, co-led by Airbus Ventures and Forever Ventures, with strategic participation from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX). Returning investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lavrock Ventures, Franklin Templeton Blackhorse Fund, and HEICO (NYSE: HEI).

“We are honored to have strong support from our new and existing investors. With their backing, we are now set to scale the company and realize the full potential of our proprietary technology,” remarks Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “This investment is a key endorsement of our ability to deliver advanced communication systems to both our commercial and defense customers and fully secures our growth trajectory.”

CesiumAstro has raised nearly $90 million in capital since its founding in 2017. With this latest financing, the company will accelerate the growth of its core research, development, and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and expand its facilities both domestically and abroad.

“As a fast-rising industry leader achieving ambitious communications system designs, CesiumAstro is uniquely positioned to fully optimize spectrum usage and accelerate cost-efficient modes of advanced connectivity. Airbus Ventures is proud to be co-leading this round, alongside the force-multiplying capabilities of the Forever Ventures team,” adds Airbus Ventures Managing Partner Thomas d’Halluin. “Now the company can load up a new raft of achievements, transforming in-flight and in-orbit communications to meet the widening array of new challenges ahead.”

Encompassing over 80 engineers, scientists, and business professionals with in-house rapid prototyping and environmental test capability, the company has grown a full suite of capabilities across development, production, and deployment of high-reliability systems. These capabilities are designed to address a wide set of applications, including satellite and drone communications, missile defense, and in-flight connectivity.

CesiumAstro is set to deploy several additional assets into space later this year, with targeted launch dates to be announced in the coming months.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Broomfield, Colorado, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, plug-and-play active phased array communication payloads for airborne and in-orbit platforms. Cesium’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software products enable a range of commercial and defense objectives. For more information, visit: cesiumastro.com.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Toulouse and Tokyo, Airbus Ventures is a fast-moving, early-stage venture capital company that independently funds and supports startups set to shift both the aerospace industry and our planetary system to a sustainable future. Airbus Ventures has helped aspiring innovators reach new dimensions of achievement since 2015.

