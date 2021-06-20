Air Fryer Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Cuisinart, Ninja, Instant, Philips & More Sales Identified by Saver Trends

List of the best early air fryer deals for Prime Day 2021, including the top sales on Ninja, Cuisinart, Philips & Instant

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of all the best early air fryer deals for Prime Day 2021, including the latest offers on best-selling Cuisinart, Ninja & Instant air fryer ovens. View the full range of deals listed below.

Best air fryer deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view thousands more deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Foodies love cooking with an air fryer not only because it’s convenient but also because it’s healthier. There are a lot of air fryer and air fryer oven brands in the market today but not all are created the same. For example, the Ninja Air Fryer does not only air fry but can also dehydrate, roast, and reheat food. Philips Digital Twin TurboStar is another versatile air fryer that includes fat reduction technology. As for air fryer ovens, the Instant Vortex Plus and Cuisinart AFR-25 are worthy options. Both air fryer ovens are big enough to roast whole chickens.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)