Air Force Selects Outpost for $33.2 Million Award to Develop Scalable Earth Return Vehicle for Hypersonic Testing and Re-Entry Missions

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outpost Technologies Corporation (Outpost), pioneering multi-ton Earth return to advance development of the space economy, announced that the company is selected to receive a $33.2 million, four-year Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract from the Air Force Ventures program (AFWERX) to develop and test a scalable heat shield, payload bus and paragliding system to develop a Joint Precision Orbital Cargo (J-POC) space vehicle to support hypersonic testing and reentry missions. The selection notice was presented on August 22nd, at Fed Supernova 2024, the premiere defense event in Austin, TX, and will begin later this year.





The anticipated AFWERX award will fund four principal Outpost missions of the company’s Ferryall Earth-return vehicle, and development of the large-scale Outpost Carryall vehicle, which will carry up to 10 tons of cargo back to Earth. The first launch is set for the end of 2026.

In accepting the selection notice, Jason Dunn, Founder and CEO of Outpost, stated: “This AFWERX STRATFI program will directly contribute to protecting the lives of our military personnel, by delivering supplies and payloads through space. We eliminate the need for aviators to fly through dangerous airspace with this technology. Outpost’s innovative approach ensures that our members on the ground remain connected to the critical logistics and supply lines they rely on, all while minimizing risk to our forces.”

“Outpost has worked to develop a scalable heat shield and autonomous atmospheric paraglider that enables Earth return of multi-ton cargo from space,” Dunn continued. “This is a game changer in our ability to support the government in hypersonic testing and reentry missions by providing a regular cadence of Earth return to collect valuable hypersonic data necessary to enable future DoD capabilities. Additionally, this program will enable myriad private manufacturing of materials in space, such as fiber optic cable, which will tremendously benefit our lives on Earth.”

In recent weeks, Outpost has announced several new contracts including the $1.25 million Space GARAGE (Global Asset Resupply And Gear Enhancement) Direct To Phase 2 contract with the Air Force to develop the capability to use Ferryall and Carryall to warehouse cargo on orbit for just in time delivery anywhere on Earth. The Space GARAGE program will focus on the development and testing of Outpost’s re-entry technology and support the government’s warfighter in maintaining logistics and supplies in hard to reach locations around the globe.

About AFWERX and STRATFI

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. In an effort to help bridge the “Valley of Death” between Phase II and Phase III, the AFVentures program has developed the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) and Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) programs.

About Outpost

Outpost Technologies Corporation is building the return lane from space to accelerate the transition of industry off Earth, opening new possibilities for space-based manufacturing and logistics. The company is funded by the US Government to develop and fly four missions of its Ferryall spacecraft over the next four years, while also developing the much larger Carryall vehicle capable of returning 10 tons from space. Outpost was founded in October 2021 by space manufacturing veteran Jason Dunn. The company operates out of Santa Monica, California with offices and satellite production as well as a desert test site in Mojave, California. For visuals, visit: www.outpost.space. Visit Outpost on Social Media: X; Linkedin

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Diane Murphy (Diane@AquariusGroup.net); T. 310.658.8756



Marilee Jooste (marilee@outpost.space)