AIOps, FinOps Crucial to Multicloud Use in Switzerland

ZÜRICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Enterprises in Switzerland increasingly are taking a cloud-native approach to managing data and workloads on public cloud infrastructure, and are demanding AIOps and FinOps capabilities from their providers to automate operations and control costs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland finds enterprises are increasingly prioritizing cost optimization as a requirement from their public cloud service providers. They also are prioritizing data security across multicloud environments and adherence to cloud sovereignty and data location regulations.

“While one-third of companies use at least one public cloud, a growing number are using several,” said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. “To cope with this increasing complexity, many companies rely upon external service providers to manage their cloud infrastructure.”

The cloud-native approach has become increasingly important in Switzerland over the past year, the report says. Enterprises are shifting their workloads to public cloud environments to take advantage of cloud-native technologies, including containerization and microservices. At the same time, they are insisting on encrypted communication and access controls to safeguard their data. These solutions create a holistic security architecture that ensures the protection of sensitive information while taking advantage of the agile development environment.

The demand for automated migration and operation is also increasing, driving the development of intelligent automation capabilities based on AI and ML, the report says. AIOps solutions are becoming more powerful and complex, capable of identifying and solving real-world problems independently and extracting useful insights from big data. Providers, for their part, are using AIOps to reduce their operational activities by 30 to 50 percent, the report notes.

FinOps, meanwhile, has become indispensable to Swiss enterprises seeking to balance the cost of cloud computing with the need for flexibility and scalability of their IT infrastructure. Companies that integrate FinOps into their cloud strategies are able to identify savings and react quickly to changing requirements by continuously monitoring and analyzing cloud resource usage.

“The easier an enterprise’s access to public cloud resources becomes, the greater the likelihood for uncontrolled spending,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As operations scale, naturally, so does complexity. To stay competitive in this space, service providers are scrambling to offer AIOps services, especially to keep those rising costs under control.”

The report also explores other trends, including the growing pressure on customers of SAP’s SaaS service to move off their ECC 6.0 platforms to modern S/4HANA before ECC support is discontinued in 2030. While some enterprises have completed their changeovers, a high percentage of users have yet to begin, the report says.

For more insights into the public cloud challenges facing Switzerland enterprises, including a growing talent shortage in cloud expertise, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 65 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services – Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services – Midmarket, Managed Services – Large Accounts, Managed Services – Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in six quadrants. Accenture, Aveniq and UMB are named leaders in four quadrants each. Capgemini and ti&m are named Leaders in three quadrants each. AWS, ELCA/EveryWare, Eviden (Atos Group), Kyndryl and Microsoft are named Leaders in two quadrants each. BitHawk, Claranet, Google, HCLTech, IBM, infomaniak, Infosys, itesys, Netcloud and Wipro are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. BitHawk, Cognizant and CONVOTIS are named Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among multi public cloud service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

