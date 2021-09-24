Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Store, Manage and Deliver Multimedia Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, recently announced a partnership with Aims Community College, a public college with a number of locations in northern Colorado. With YuJa, Aims Community College will be able to effectively store, manage and deliver video and other multimedia content.

Formerly a TechSmith Knowmia customer, college officials were seeking a comprehensive solution that would allow audio and video to be captured, imported, stored and shared within an easy-to-use, web-driven interface, and that would be effective in a variety of learning environments. In addition to academics, the Video Platform will be used by teams in marketing, student services and in other departments. The ability to use the platform from any location and integration with single sign-on and the college’s LMS were among the requirements for the selected solution.

“With YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform, Aims will be able to deliver on its goal of creating opportunities for distance delivery to ultimately provide a better teaching and learning experience for students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa makes media accessible across formats and in any location, while also integrating with other learning tools.”

With the help of YuJa’s Customer Success Team, previously recorded media is being transferred from TechSmith Knowmia, which announced in early 2021 that it was phasing out enterprise education video hosting from its business model. YuJa has experience migrating hundreds of thousands of terabytes of video data from competitor’s platforms. YuJa is offering migration incentives for former TechSmith Knowmia customers that include a custom-built migration toolkit; an opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in either human captioning or AI-based automatic captioning; data migration; and a team of implementation specialists to help relink video assets, integrate systems and train faculty and staff.

ABOUT AIMS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Aims Community College is a fully accredited two-year public college with multiple locations in northern Colorado. Greeley has been the home of the 185-acre main campus for more than 50 years. Aims offers more than 200 degree and certificate programs with more than 4,000 daytime, evening, weekend and online course offerings each year. Aims courses are designed to transfer as credit to a four-year university or certify students to step directly into a career.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

