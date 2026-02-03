AIM Sports Group Enhances AIM Sportsplex with Spiideo’s Advanced Automated Video Technology

Deployment of Spiideo’s AI-Powered Cameras and Production Platform Transforms Athlete and Fan Experience at AIM Sportsplex

SEAL BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIMsportsplex--AIM Sports Group, a leading sports enterprise dedicated to elevating youth athletics through premier facilities, league and national event operations, and tech innovation, has enhanced its flagship venue, the AIM Sportsplex, with the installation of Spiideo’s cutting-edge automated video production systems.

AIM Sports Group has selected Spiideo, the leading AI-powered video and data solution for facilities, broadcasters, teams, clubs and leagues, and has deployed more than 20 automated fixed camera systems and Spiideo Portable SmartCams across the AIM Sportsplex’s two facilities, enabling high-quality automated capture.

The AIM Sportsplex, a top-tier 115,000 square foot facility in Seal Beach, California, stands as a state-of-the-art hub for elite youth sports. This deployment leverages Spiideo’s automated production solutions to capture and produce thousands of elite volleyball and basketball games annually. The newly installed camera systems are designed to capture all the action taking place at the premier multi-sport facility and can be configured for a variety of events across 16 volleyball courts or 12 basketball courts.

By delivering seamless, professional-quality game footage without manual filming, this enhancement takes the user experience at the venue to the next level—empowering athletes with high-quality film and highlights accessible through the integrated AIM+ ecosystem, while providing parents, players, and patrons with an elevated youth sports environment that adds value to every tournament and event hosted at the Sportsplex.

“Adding Spiideo’s advanced automated camera technology to our Sportsplex takes the user experience at the venue to the next level, empowering professional-quality game film and highlights of every athlete that plays there,” said AIM Sports Group Founder John Gallegos. “The new cameras will also enhance the AIM+ ecosystem by providing essential tools for reviewing games, tracking progress, and creating recruiter-ready content—all without the need for manual filming—while giving parents, fans, and club directors access to an elevated experience.”

“AIM Sports Group is one of the premier youth sports operators in North America. We’re thrilled to partner with them to broadcast the thousands of elite volleyball and basketball games that they put on every year,” commented Spiideo Director of Media Partnerships - North America, Scott Bushman. “Automated production is unlocking the ability to produce games at scale, making highly professional livestreams and broadcasts available that otherwise would require large investments, manual camera operators, and manual producers.”

About AIM Sports Group

AIM Sports Group is a premier sports enterprise and fully-integrated owner and operator of a premier sports event and training facility, the largest regional volleyball league circuit (SoCal Cup), three of the nation’s largest boys national event competitions, and the AIM+ tech/media platform, which provides a singular ecosystem & digital infrastructure for youth club volleyball, giving clubs, athletes, coaches, and parents an integrated solution. AIM is focused on enhancing the journey of youth athletes through innovation and elite competition in sports. Learn more at aimsportsgroup.com.

About Spiideo

Spiideo is the leading AI-powered video and data solution for facilities, broadcasters, leagues, federations, and clubs. The cloud-based platform from Spiideo revolutionizes how sports are captured, analyzed, broadcast, and officiated—delivering the tools necessary for commercializing sports and improving performance. With millions of hours of automated sports production annually, Spiideo is trusted by thousands of teams and installed in more than 6,000 venues across 60 countries. From the Premier League, NHL, and NBA to Serie A, MLS, NCAA, and countless other leagues worldwide, Spiideo is redefining sports video and data at every level of the game. Learn more at spiideo.com.

