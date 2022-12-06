AIM Consulting Announces Mike Mallahan as President

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIM Consulting (AIM), an Addison Group company, and award-winning technology consulting firm, announced today the promotion of Mike Mallahan to President of AIM Consulting, effective Monday, December 5, 2022. Mallahan, based in Seattle, oversees the brand’s innovative technology solutions and strategic national geographic expansion.





Thomas Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group, spoke on Mallahan’s promotion:

“Mike understands what makes AIM unique, the people. From our internal teams to the clients we support, people have been the backbone of AIM Consulting’s year-over-year growth since our partnership was formed in 2017. As a collaborative leader, Mike’s open communication style sets up his teams to be effective and empowered to drive business. His previous success executing innovative strategies to support short and long term growth cycles, design and streamline delivery processes, and guide with grit and transparency is the right recipe to execute AIM’s vision for years to come.”

Mallahan, a 24-year veteran in consulting, has been with AIM for five years, starting as Managing Director of Consulting prior to his current role as Vice President of Consulting.

“I am honored to take on this new position alongside our talented leadership team and create an even closer working relationship with our partner brands at Addison Group,” said Mallahan. “We have seen an increasing need for flexible workforce solutions as businesses are challenged to find reliable partners with advanced technical skills to sustain fast-moving initiatives. AIM is uniquely qualified to fit this need, supporting medium to large-size organizations in several areas, including application development, cloud, data and analytics, and digital innovation, with our delivery excellence practice to ensure the best holistic solutions are provided for every project.”

Mallahan has led AIM Consulting to receive multiple recognitions, including Consulting Magazine’s “Fastest Growing Firms for 2022,” American Business Association Silver Stevie® Award for “Healthcare Technology Solution,” and National Association for Business Resources (NABR) Pacific Northwest “2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” Mallahan holds a degree in Management Information Systems from Washington State University (WSU) and is a board member of CougsFirst!, a WSU business network.

AIM Consulting will continue to maintain its headquarters in Seattle, Washington. With its new leadership structure, AIM plans to expand into new markets in alignment with Addison Group and its partner brands.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting. Addison Group delivers companies’ expertise and talent to achieve and sustain business growth. We offer a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing.

With a growing network of companies, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets, Addison Group is one of the top talent solutions and consulting companies in the US, providing industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch.

Founded in 1999, Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Forbes’ Top 200 America’s Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, America’s Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, and America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing North America, Inc. Best 100 Places to Work, and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

About AIM Consulting

AIM Consulting (AIM), an Addison Group company, founded in 2006, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. AIM’s differentiation is its collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. AIM works with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal – their success.

AIM has offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, and Chicago. AIM ranked among the “fastest-growing private companies” and “best companies to work,” citing its long track record of success with our partners and consultants. AIM’s long-term relationships with the best technology consulting talent allow them to deliver on expectations, execute roadmaps and drive modern technology initiatives.

