AIM Brings Cypher 2024 to Silicon Valley, the Powerful Generative AI Summit for Enterprise Leaders and Startup Founders

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–AIM Media House, a global leader in AI media, is proud to announce the inaugural US edition of Cypher, its flagship AI conference. Set to take place on November 21-22, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, Cypher 2024 promises to be the most powerful Generative AI conference for enterprise leaders and startup founders in the United States.


With a decade-long legacy of success in India, Cypher has established itself as one of the largest and most influential AI conferences in the country. Now, AIM Media House is bringing this wealth of experience and expertise to American shores, focusing on the critical topic of Generative AI adoption in enterprises.

“The decision to bring Cypher to the USA stems from a deep understanding of the global AI landscape and the unique position the Bay Area holds within it,” said AIM Media House CEO, Bhasker Gupta. “Home to Silicon Valley, the area is synonymous with innovation, entrepreneurship, and, most importantly, the heart of AI advancements.”

Cypher 2024 will feature:

  • Over 100 distinguished speakers from Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups
  • Two different tracks over two consecutive days
  • Expected attendance of 1000+ AI enthusiasts and 300+ organizations
  • The prestigious Minsky Awards, recognizing excellence in AI at the enterprise level
  • Opportunities for paper presentations and workshops

The conference will cover a wide range of sectors, including BFSI, Retail, Pharma, and Manufacturing, with a laser focus on AI adoption and innovation in enterprises.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, network with industry leaders, and explore the latest trends in Generative AI. Early bird tickets are available at a special price until October 10, 2024.

For more information about Cypher 2024, including registration details and speaking opportunities, please visit https://cypher.aimresearch.co or contact info@aimmediahouse.com.

About Cypher:

Founded in 2015, Cypher is the most established AI conference in Asia. We are excited to bring this legacy to the USA, uniting AI developers from various sectors. Join us for actionable insights and innovative strategies at the forefront of AI’s enterprise evolution.

Contacts

AIM Media House

info@aimmediahouse.com
+1 (408) 802-1451

