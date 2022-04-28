AiK2 Launches First-of-its-Kind Crypto Protection

New crypto endorsement allows financial advisors who offer crypto to their clients to have E&O coverage on those assets

MONTCLAIR, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiK2 Insurance Services, in collaboration with the world’s foremost insurers, is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind crypto endorsement. This new offering will allow advisors who offer crypto to adequately cover those assets for the very first time under their E&O insurance policies.

“AiK2 is committed to staying ahead of the needs of financial advisors and advocating on their behalf – even if that means disrupting the insurance industry,” said Dan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AiK2. “Crypto is a rapidly changing market, and one that may soon affect nearly every portfolio. It was a prime area for us to make a difference on behalf of our advisors’ clients, and ensure they are adequately protected.”

The endorsement modifies an advisor’s current insurance to add digital asset dedicated coverage and covers a variety of crypto custodians to those who qualify. Coverage specifically focuses on digital asset wrongful acts: any error, misstatement, misleading statement, negligent act or omission, or neglect or breach of duty by an insured executive, insured adviser, or its insured persons. This cutting-edge protection was not just innovation for innovation’s sake; the market demanded it.

“As the market for crypto currency continues to grow and affect portfolios, it’s imperative for the advisors managing them to be protected,” said Clint Sorenson, Co-Founder of WealthShield. “The demand is out there, and AiK2 was the first firm to crack the puzzle.”

