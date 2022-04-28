Home Business Wire AiK2 Launches First-of-its-Kind Crypto Protection
Business Wire

AiK2 Launches First-of-its-Kind Crypto Protection

di Business Wire

New crypto endorsement allows financial advisors who offer crypto to their clients to have E&O coverage on those assets

MONTCLAIR, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiK2 Insurance Services, in collaboration with the world’s foremost insurers, is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind crypto endorsement. This new offering will allow advisors who offer crypto to adequately cover those assets for the very first time under their E&O insurance policies.

“AiK2 is committed to staying ahead of the needs of financial advisors and advocating on their behalf – even if that means disrupting the insurance industry,” said Dan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AiK2. “Crypto is a rapidly changing market, and one that may soon affect nearly every portfolio. It was a prime area for us to make a difference on behalf of our advisors’ clients, and ensure they are adequately protected.”

The endorsement modifies an advisor’s current insurance to add digital asset dedicated coverage and covers a variety of crypto custodians to those who qualify. Coverage specifically focuses on digital asset wrongful acts: any error, misstatement, misleading statement, negligent act or omission, or neglect or breach of duty by an insured executive, insured adviser, or its insured persons. This cutting-edge protection was not just innovation for innovation’s sake; the market demanded it.

“As the market for crypto currency continues to grow and affect portfolios, it’s imperative for the advisors managing them to be protected,” said Clint Sorenson, Co-Founder of WealthShield. “The demand is out there, and AiK2 was the first firm to crack the puzzle.”

For more information, visit www.aik2.com.

About AiK2 Insurance Services

AiK2 Insurance Services offers business insurance exclusively for RIAs – making it simple, transparent, and cost-effective for RIAs to insure and protect their most valuable asset – their firm. For additional information, please visit www.aik2.com or follow AiK2 on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Dan Jones

VP of Sales & Marketing, AiK2

djones@aik2.com
973-796-4232

Lisa Graham

CEO, Graham Media Partners

lisa@grahammediapartners.com
610-715-4824

Articoli correlati

Rave Mobile Safety Encourages Citizens to Take an Active Role in Safeguarding Their Own Well-Being by Creating a Free Smart911 Safety Profile

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celebrate Smart911 Day on April 30 by Providing Key Information to Emergency Response FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the...
Continua a leggere

Iteris Awarded $1.5 Million Subcontract to Operate and Manage Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Countywide Signal Priority System for LA Metro

Business Wire Business Wire -
Program will Operate and Manage LA Metro’s NextGen Countywide Signal Priority System as Part of Largest Project of its...
Continua a leggere

Aegis Software Announces New Updates to FactoryLogix Manufacturing Operations Platform, Further Fueling Agile Innovation and Intelligent Adaptability

Business Wire Business Wire -
HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FactoryLogix--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software, announces new capabilities in their latest FactoryLogix®...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rave Mobile Safety Encourages Citizens to Take an Active Role in Safeguarding Their Own...

Business Wire