Home Business Wire AIHD Conference: Discover How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape
Business Wire

AIHD Conference: Discover How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join AI leaders, innovators, and solutions providers as we explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of healthcare at The Precision Medicine Institute’s first Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Diagnostics Conference May 10-11 at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, CA.

Healthcare organizations are already using AI to lower costs, optimize staff productivity, reduce errors, and improve the quality of patient care. Biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, drug targeting and innovation, image screening, predictive modeling, and more.

“Now is the chance for healthcare professionals to see this AI in action, whether they’re developing a new AI implementation strategy or looking to improve programs that they’ve already launched,” said Robert Michel, President and CEO of the Precision Medicine Institute. “The AIHD Conference will be an opportunity to meet the AI trail-blazers, learn from their real-world experiences, and find best practices for AI development and implementation to improve business operations and patient care.”

Attendees will explore the daily applications that support patient care and how biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, targeting, and screening. The event will feature the latest developments and trends from cutting-edge innovators who can equip healthcare organizations with the tools, tech, and resources needed to ramp up AI initiatives.

Solution providers will find a place to meet directly with leading healthcare and biopharma executives who are seeking–or already using–AI. They will get insights from the early-adopter organizations on what’s working and learn about upcoming needs in healthcare, diagnostics, and biopharma where AI can assist.

To learn more and to sign up for event updates on speakers, sessions, workshops, and exhibits visit www.aihdconference.com.

About The Precision Medicine Institute

The Precision Medicine Institute provides news and business information tailored to hospital and health system executives, administrators, and other leaders. Designed to help healthcare executives better understand the trends in precision medicine, the Precision Medicine Institute does not focus on clinical or scientific content but rather on helping organizations with the strategic challenges of operations, organization, reimbursement, regulation, regulatory compliance, and much more.

Contacts

Kelly Bryant

Executive Event Producer

kbryant@pmi-team.com

Articoli correlati

ETQ Announces General Availability of a New Advanced Lab Investigation Application; New Version of Reliance NXG to More Easily Identify, Resolve and Analyze Quality...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winter 2022 Release of QMS Focuses on Usability, Mobility and Actionable Insights BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETQ, the leading quality management system...
Continua a leggere

NVE Wins GSA Contract to Integrate Engineering and Technical Operations for Federal Courthouse in Kansas City

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVE Inc., a woman-owned small business specializing in facilities operations and maintenance, construction security monitoring, and program...
Continua a leggere

Private Messaging App Launches on Quantum Resistant, Decentralized xx network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Blockchain-based xx messenger protects message content and metadata with unprecedented quantum resistance LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s first quantum-resistant messaging app,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ETQ Announces General Availability of a New Advanced Lab Investigation Application; New Version of...

Business Wire