AiDash to Speak at Utility Analytics Institute’s UA Week 2021 with United Power Co-Op

Discussing how utilities can embrace change and leverage satellite analytics and AI to decrease costs, improve reliability metrics, and increase safety for team members and consumers

AiDash’s senior manager of customer success, Jordan Jozak, will be joined by United Power’s vegetation management and construction project specialist, Holly Woodings. They will deliver a talk entitled “AiDash: Transforming United Power’s Vegetation Management with Satellite Technology,” on Friday, October 15, at 9:45 AM (CT). In this session, they will discuss how United Power has used AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) to better plan their vegetation management (VM) activities, increase reliability and decrease VM costs.

AiDash IVMS combines high-resolution, multispectral satellite images with on-ground reports to provide increased visibility on the overgrowth of vegetation around transmission and distribution grids. AiDash’s platform pulls critical operations and maintenance data points into one centralized system. Its proprietary AI models identify and leverage crucial data points such as tree growth rates, historic weather data, and the location of transmission and distribution lines to help utilities optimize their vegetation management programs.

“It’s important for the utility industry to embrace change. Leveraging satellite technology, AI, and data to optimize our vegetation management program, save money, and strengthen our wildfire mitigation plans with AiDash’s platform is all part of United Power’s plan to look toward the future. It’s one more key point to stay ahead of the game. And it’s important for utilities, regardless of their size, to be able to embrace technology,” said Woodings.

To learn more about the conference and other speakers, access the full agenda here: https://www.utilityanalyticsweek.com/uaweek/inperson_agenda

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite and AI powered operations, maintenance and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions at scale. These AI models empower AiDash’s full-stack applications that transform O&M for utility, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining and construction companies. Visit aidash.com.

About United Power

United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, delivering electricity to homes, farms and businesses throughout Colorado’s northern front range. The cooperative is one of the fastest-growing electric cooperatives in the nation, and in June joined the elite ranks of cooperatives serving more than 100,000 meters. The 900 square mile service territory extends from the mountains of Coal Creek and Golden Gate Canyon, along the I-25 corridor and Carbon Valley region, to the farmlands of Brighton, Hudson and Keenesburg. For more information about the cooperative, visit www.unitedpower.com or follow them on social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Utility Analytics Institute

Utility Analytics Institute enables utility transformation through analytics. Transforming into a data decision-based company is one of the most difficult transitions a utility will have to make to thrive in the new energy economy. It’s more than just managing massive amounts of data, implementing the right tools and technology, and people and process management. It’s ensuring you have proper change management processes in place to address cultural challenges, as well as data management and governance plans, and best practice and compliant security strategies in place. It’s implementing the best organizational structure for your utility, and hiring and retaining talented staff, plus so much more! UAI brings together the leading utilities who are serious about tackling these challenges and together we concentrate on utility analytics. Visit utilityanalytics.com.

