AI Supercharges Latest Version of Tridion Docs

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, introduces a range of AI enhancements to the latest version of Tridion Docs (15.1), allowing authors to be more productive and enabling enterprises to take advantage of generative AI when delivering highly reliable information to users.

One of the key features within Tridion Docs Genius is a new AI-driven knowledge portal, which helps employees, customers and partners find the information they need more quickly across vast amounts of information and documents. It presents contextual information associated with a query, helping to solve problems faster. A revolutionary new way of dynamically displaying results, called Hexahops™, moves on from the notion of linear search, and instead displays suggested responses and resources around a central topic in a honeycomb format.

A new ‘Trustable Chat’ feature is also included within Tridion Docs Genius. The chat gives clear, reliable answers to questions, together with direct links to the source materials – as well as follow-up actions based on the conversation topic. All information and responses displayed in the chat function are based on the underlying Tridion Docs content, providing a very high level of accuracy and reliability due to the use of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

“Failing to find what you need among huge amounts of information is not just frustrating – it leads to wasted time and resources,” explains Alex Abey, General Manager of RWS’s content management portfolio. “These new features mark a massive leap forward for content-heavy organizations, who can now open up their information in a visually intuitive and highly efficient way using the power of AI – without losing confidence in the content itself.”

Content creation has also been enhanced in Tridion Docs Draft Space with the introduction of Draft Companion. This feature, underpinned by Generative AI, acts as a second pair of eyes for the author by spotting and fixing grammar and spelling issues, rephrasing sentences and phrases, summarizing text and more.

Tridion Docs is the leading Component Content Management System (CCMS) designed for organizations with large volumes of information in any language. It turns business-critical information into intelligent content, reduces risk, boosts productivity and delivers better content experiences.

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

