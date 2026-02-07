AI Sales Platform ACTi Launches to Solve the Sales Hiring Crisis for Businesses

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Forge of Heroes officially launches Friday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. ET during Sean Callagy's Marketing & Sales Process Mastery Live Immersion event, introducing a breakthrough platform that eliminates the sales hiring bottleneck strangling business growth.

The launch comes as companies face a critical paradox: laying off thousands of workers while desperately needing more sales capacity. Nowadays 80 percent of companies identify hiring and retaining top sales talent as their biggest growth bottleneck.

Genesis Forge of Heroes solves this challenge by providing what traditionally costs more than $100 million in world-class sales infrastructure for a fraction of that investment. The platform deploys AI-powered sales agents described as 'superhuman sales clones' that operate 24/7 without the limitations of traditional hiring.

"Right now, sales capacity is no longer tied directly to payroll, geography or hiring cycles," said Sean Callagy, blind entrepreneur and co-founder of Unblinded. "This represents one of the most significant shifts in modern sales infrastructure, available exactly when entrepreneurs need it most."

The platform's AI agents deliver consistent performance through unlimited scalability without traditional hiring constraints, zero attrition or underperformance issues, and seamless integration with existing sales operations.

Sean Callagy asked a different question: "How do we become the intelligence that runs all of Artificial Intelligence?" The answer is ACTi, which combines AI with the Unblinded Formula and mastery of its application. Together, they solve two massive things: knowing and doing.

The Knowing Agents know how to do everything and what to do. The Doing Agents actually do those things. Together, they complete the loop of AI actualization.

ACTi currently operates hundreds of agents working independently and collaboratively to create seamless client experiences. The technology supports more than 100 participants in the Visioneers Program, including lawyers, accountants, financial service professionals, chiropractors and surgeons advancing the mission.

About Sean Callagy

Sean Callagy is a blind entrepreneur, attorney and business strategist who has codified the science of human influence into The Unblinded Formula. As founder of Callagy Recovery (valued at $1 billion-plus) and Callagy Law, and co-founder of ACTi AI and Unblinded, Callagy is on track to become the first blind, self-funded unicorn founder in history. Endorsed by Tony Robbins and Jay Abraham, he has delivered more than 2,000 keynotes and trained Fortune 500 companies. For more informatiion, visit callagylaw.com, callagyrecovery.com, unblindedmastery.com and acti.ai.

heather@publicityforgood.com

