AI-Powered Insights, Decentralized Clinical Trials, Diversity in Clinical Trials, and Patient Engagement Among the Critical Topics to Be Showcased at Medidata’s NEXT Global 2021 Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company will convene experts in drug and device development, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, and digital medicine industries to help solve the impossible at NEXT Global from October 5-7, 2021. The industry’s largest meeting of its kind includes renowned keynote speakers, live and interactive roundtable discussions, breakout sessions, lightning talks, customer success stories, product demonstrations, networking, and wellness activities.

The full program agenda can be found here. Sessions include:

AbbVie, Emerson Clinical Research Institute, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center — Patient and Community Engagement Initiatives that Guarantee Diversity in Clinical Trials

— Patient and Community Engagement Initiatives that Guarantee Diversity in Clinical Trials Alkermes, Chimerix, and dMed-Clinipace — Lessons Learned From The Pandemic

— Lessons Learned From The Pandemic Boston Scientific — Rapidly Changing Course with Remote Monitoring

— Rapidly Changing Course with Remote Monitoring CSL Limited — How Improving the Donor Experience Ultimately Helps Patients

— How Improving the Donor Experience Ultimately Helps Patients Daiichi Sankyo and AbbVie — Following The Journey: Defining the Story Around Diversity in Clinical Trials

— Following The Journey: Defining the Story Around Diversity in Clinical Trials ICON Medical Imaging — Data, Privacy and AI – Oh My! How to Integrate your Systems for Success

— Data, Privacy and AI – Oh My! How to Integrate your Systems for Success IQVIA and Sanofi — Transforming Clinical Data Capture and Management and Achieving Clinical Operations Excellence with CTMS and RBQM

— Transforming Clinical Data Capture and Management and Achieving Clinical Operations Excellence with CTMS and RBQM Labcorp, Amgen, and G1 Therapeutics — Success Stories Highlighting Reimagined Clinical Trials with Patient-Centric Technologies, AI-Powered Insights, and Modern Data Management

— Success Stories Highlighting Reimagined Clinical Trials with Patient-Centric Technologies, AI-Powered Insights, and Modern Data Management Medicenna — Accelerating Insights and Breakthroughs in the World’s Most Challenging Diseases with Synthetic Control Arms

— Accelerating Insights and Breakthroughs in the World’s Most Challenging Diseases with Synthetic Control Arms Moderna — Pioneering a New Generation of Medicine: The Digitized Delivery of a Vaccine in Record Speed

— Pioneering a New Generation of Medicine: The Digitized Delivery of a Vaccine in Record Speed Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the FDA — Impacts of the Changing Industry and Regulatory Landscape

— Impacts of the Changing Industry and Regulatory Landscape Dr. Lisa Sanders of Yale, The New York Times Magazine and Netflix — Solving Medical Mysteries Through Crowdsourcing and Connectivity

“We had hoped to host an in-person event this year, but this virtual format gives us the opportunity to pull together an even more robust line-up of experts and innovators, including some of our incredible industry partners,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata and vice chair of Dassault Systèmes Life Sciences & Healthcare. “ We’re pleased to provide the opportunity to bring so many dedicated, inspired people together and share what we’ve all learned over the past year to move forward together for the sake of improving healthcare outcomes for all.”

With a focus on information exchange and discussing ways to solve the impossible through advanced technology and industry collaboration, the three-day, all virtual event will feature presentations from new Medidata co-CEOs, Rama Kondru and Sastry Chilukuri, as well as new Patient Cloud CEO, Anthony Costello, bringing together experts to discuss topics critical to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device and diagnostics companies, and contract research organizations (CROs).

“ We’re looking forward to diving deep into what we need to do to meet the needs of patients and the future of drug development, how industry response needs to move from being pandemic-based to season-based, and what needs to be done differently to form a more coordinated and integrated drug development and approval process for all involved,” added de Vries.

NEXT Global attendance is free for customers, partners, and qualified members of the life sciences community. Medidata thanks NEXT Global sponsors Labcorp, Syneos Health, eClinical Solutions, Capgemini, Accenture, ICON plc, CTI, Everest Clinical Research, Parexel, Advanced Clinical, Clinipace, Premier Research, and Advanced Research Associates.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

