AI Neo-Insurer MGT Partners with Amwins to Modernize E&S Underwriting

Empowering brokers with instant underwriting to deliver faster, data-driven coverage solutions for clients across the country

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGT, the vertically integrated AI-native carrier modernizing commercial property and casualty insurance, today announced a partnership with Amwins, the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States. The collaboration brings MGT’s proprietary AI-driven underwriting and pricing platform to select risks in the rapidly expanding Excess & Surplus (E&S) market, dramatically improving how specialty insurance is underwritten, priced, and placed across the country.

This partnership represents a pivotal moment in commercial insurance distribution, combining Amwins’ unparalleled wholesale reach—spanning 138+ offices globally with $45 billion in annual premium placements—with MGT’s breakthrough AI technology that underwrites complex commercial risks instantly rather than in days. The result: brokers gain instant access to competitive, data-driven quotes for specialty risks, while policyholders benefit from faster coverage decisions and more precise pricing.

“Amwins is relentlessly focused on innovation and continuous improvement,” said Ben Sloop, President and Chief Operating Officer of Amwins. “This collaboration with MGT, as one of the industry’s leading digital-forward carriers, is a bold step forward. It reflects our commitment to streamlining the small commercial E&S space and investing in AI-enabled platforms that improve outcomes for our retail clients and their insureds.”

“This partnership with Amwins demonstrates what’s possible when great insurance fundamentals meet revolutionary technology,” said Graham Topol, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MGT. "Thanks to Amwins’ collaboration, we’re proving that AI can deliver massive ROI while maintaining the underwriting rigor the E&S market demands.”

According to AM Best, the U.S. surplus lines market reached a historic seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth to nearly $130 billion in direct written premiums. Historically, the E&S market was defined by labor-intensive paperwork and operational delays, leaving traditional underwriting workflows unable to support record-breaking volumes. Together, MGT and Amwins are pushing the boundaries of technology adoption in the E&S space by using AI to help underwrite, segment customers and price risk with speed and precision.

“The E&S opportunity is significant, and it works when we empower the brokers on the front lines. Partnering with Amwins on Lessers’ Risk Only (LRO), our first E&S product, means brokers get fast underwriting decisions for small commercial risks that used to take days or weeks,” said Chad Nitschke, General Manager of MGT Specialty at MGT. “When you combine the right technology with the right distribution partner, you unlock real value for the market.”

The announcement follows MGT’s $21.6 million Series B funding round in 2025 and the recent appointments of Naydia Chantarasompoth and Annie Pratt to scale operations and drive growth as the company expands smarter, faster, and more accessible insurance coverage for small businesses across the U.S.

For retail agents interested in an E&S LRO quote from MGT, contact your local Amwins Access office or visit https://www.amwins.com/solutions/small-accounts/small-commercial.

About MGT

MGT is a vertical AI neo-insurer designed to modernize commercial P&C insurance for small businesses and their agents. By leveraging a full-stack model that integrates data and technology, MGT is improving the entire insurance buying process from data to policy, streamlining what used to be a weeks-long process into a matter of minutes. MGT supports small businesses navigating insurance by addressing their biggest challenges with the expertise and forward-thinking that define the industry. MGT Specialty is the surplus lines (E&S) company of MGT Insurance focused on providing enhanced flexibility through customized solutions for unique and hard-to-place risks, ensuring innovation remains persistent and that MGT continues to service its brokers’ and small business owners’ needs. MGT Insurance is an “A-” AM Best rated carrier with a national presence in both admitted and E&S markets. For more information about MGT, please visit mgtinsurance.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles nearly $50 billion in premium placements.

