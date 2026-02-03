AI-Native CX Breakthroughs from DAS Technology Transform How Dealers Compete in an AI-first Automotive Market

DAS Technology unveils next-generation AI capabilities at the J.D. Power Auto Summit, enabling automotive dealers to capture more customers, move inventory faster, and win in emerging AI consumer experiences.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology, the automotive industry’s leader in consumer engagement and sponsor of the 2026 J.D. Power Auto Summit, today announced three major AI-native advancements to its Customer Experience CX Platform: an AI-driven reputation and search visibility solution designed for emerging AI search experiences, a next-generation AI-enabled lead response solution, and an AI-powered video solution that dynamically transforms inventory imagery into high-performing video ads.

The DAS Technology AI-native CX Vision

The DAS Technology CX Platform is an AI-native system unifying dealership and consumer data to automate personalized high-impact consumer engagements and communications across the entire vehicle lifecycle, from first contact through post-sale service and loyalty. By removing friction between consumers and retailers, the platform leverages AI and data to increase engagement, improve customer satisfaction, and drive both sales and service volume and profitability, while reducing complexity and vendor sprawl for dealers.

Jason Barrie, COO of DAS Technology, said: “Auto retailers are moving into an AI-first era where every interaction needs to be faster, smarter and more relevant to the consumer. Our AI-native CX Platform is built to make that a reality by connecting data, decisions and communication in one place so dealers can focus on what they do best – serving customers and closing deals.”

Chip Diggs, Director of Internet Sales & Marketing at Seelye Auto Group, said: “At the end of the day, we are focused on delivering an amazing experience and communicating clearly and intentionally with our customers. DAS gives us a better way to connect with shoppers from the first click to the sale to the ownership and service journey, all without things falling through the cracks. Their CX Platform lets our team move faster, follow up the right way, and keep conversations feeling natural and personal. That’s made a real difference for us exceeding consumer expectations while driving more sales and service revenue in today's market.”

AI Reputation & Visibility: Power AI Search version X

The DAS Technology AI-driven reputation and search visibility solution, Power AI Search version X, recognized by NADA (National Automotive Dealer Association) as one of the top 10 new products that will support dealers in 2026 (see more here), is designed to enable dealers to stand out for consumers who are increasingly using AI tools and conversational search platforms to research where to buy and service vehicles. The solution combines advanced AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) review generation workflows with AI reputation analysis to increase review volume, improve ratings, strengthen sentiment, and ensure that top-performing dealers rise to the top in AI-influenced search experiences.

Leveraging innovations such as Review Surge, Power AI Search version X drives more than 6x review generation and publishes consumer feedback to SEO-optimized landing pages that enhance visibility in AI and traditional search. With studies historically showing that the vast majority of consumers rely on online reviews and social proof when choosing a dealership, and new studies indicating that over 52% of consumers leverage AI platforms in their purchasing decisions, the solution supports dealers as they protect their brand, capture more in-market shoppers, and reduce the risk of reputation-driven defections.

Barrie added: “AI search will reward dealers with the best, most recent, and most authentic reputation signals. As a leader in automotive reputation and social media since 2008, DAS Technology has the experience, technical prowess, and know-how to ensure our dealers don’t just participate in AI systems, they lead the pack.”

Next-generation AI Lead Response: Smart Quote AI version X

The new AI-enabled lead response solution, Smart Quote AI version X, leverages patented DAS Lead Response capabilities to deliver real-time AI lead engagement and long-term nurturing at scale. It instantly responds to every lead with a personalized email and SMS, driving shoppers to a dynamic microsite that includes tailored quotes, alternative vehicles, payment options, and tools to schedule appointments, while maintaining up to 180 days of automated, behavior-based follow-up.

Smart Quote AI version X focuses dealer sales and BDC teams on the highest-intent shoppers by providing real-time notifications when consumers open quotes, configure payments, or re-engage with vehicles of interest, allowing staff to step in at the perfect moment. Dealers leveraging the latest Smart Quote capabilities have seen a 58% increase in unique clicks and engagement, nearly a 2x likelihood for a consumer to convert from an email open to a landing page engagement, and a meaningful improvement in lead-to-appointment conversion and overall close rates as AI handles the heavy lifting of timely, consistent communication.

AI Video Inventory Mover

The AI-powered video solution, AI Video Inventory Mover, transforms existing inventory photos into automated, feature-focused videos that are deployed across digital advertising channels in real time. By activating the value of static assets into highly engaging video ads, dealers drive significantly higher click-through rates, increase VDP traffic, and reduce floor plan exposure by moving vehicles faster.

DAS AI video capabilities have driven up to 9x higher engagement compared to non-video communications and have been shown to deliver substantial lifts in both sales conversion and service revenue when used across awareness, equity, and fixed operations campaigns. With AI Video Inventory Mover, those proven video advantages are now dynamically applied directly to vehicle inventory digital marketing at scale, helping dealers stand out from the competition and reach in-market shoppers with richer content on the platforms they use most.

Commitment to Innovation in Automotive CX

DAS Technology delivers CX and consumer engagement solutions to thousands of dealers, retailers, OEMs, and partners, and is recognized as driving real results through the 56 OEM programs they participate in as well as through multiple industry awards for innovation and dealer satisfaction. By introducing next-generation AI lead response, reputation and search visibility, and video inventory solutions on its AI-native CX Platform, DAS Technology reinforces its commitment to helping automotive retailers outperform competitors in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven market.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is an AI-native customer data and experience platform built to drive results for dealers, dealer groups, and OEMs. For more than sixteen years, the company has enabled automotive retailers to turn data and technology into better consumer experiences with measurable ROI. DAS Technology integrates AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, and customer intelligence into a single one-to-one platform trusted by thousands of retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.dastechnology.com.

