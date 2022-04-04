Home Business Wire AI in Genomics Start-Up MNM Bioscience Gets nearly $1M Eureka Eurostars Funding...
Business Wire

AI in Genomics Start-Up MNM Bioscience Gets nearly $1M Eureka Eurostars Funding for AI-Based Cancer Patient Stratification Tool

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MNM Bioscience, a technological start-up using genomic data and artificial intelligence algorithms to develop solutions for personalized medicine, received an $800 000 grant from the Eureka’s Eurostars Programme. The program is a funding instrument dedicated for innovative SMEs, and will support the development of MNM’s unique patient stratification tool for ovarian cancer patients.

This ambitious project will be realized in Consortium between MNM Bioscience and Macrogen Europe, a Dutch company focused on DNA sequencing and bioinformatics services.

The tool, named PARPiNDx (PARPindex), aims at better patient classification for the targeted anti-cancer therapy, increasing the chances to battle the disease through rapid implementation of the highly efficient drug. The tool selects patients who will respond to PARP inhibitors, a revolutionary drug family that is being successfully administered to patients with ovarian cancer, as well as several other cancer types, including pancreatic, breast and prostate cancers.

PARPiNDx is based on the genomic data derived from the whole genome sequencing data analyzed by AI-driven algorithms. PARPiNDx is not only selecting patients who will respond to PARPi, it is also identifying patients with intrinsic resistance to PARPi.

The consortium Agreement Was Signed 24th of March 2022.

Contacts

Maciej Dąbrowski, PhD

e-mail: maciej.dabrowski@mnm.bio
phone: 0048536964970

Company website: https://mnmbioscience.com/

Articoli correlati

E78 Partners Acquires The CFO Suite

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition expands interim staffing resources for private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E78 Partners, a...
Continua a leggere

Teleperformance Partners with UNICEF in Support of Child Education and Global Disaster Relief

Business Wire Business Wire -
The US$6 million partnership will focus on improving education programs in India and the Philippines, and will provide disaster...
Continua a leggere

Media Alert: Kasada to Present at Signifyd FLOW, April 6, 2022, NYC

Business Wire Business Wire -
“How to Win the Battle of the Bots” Featuring Kaman Distribution Group and How It Stopped Malicious Bots, Increased...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

E78 Partners Acquires The CFO Suite

Business Wire