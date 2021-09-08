AI Hardware Summit to Once More Bring Together the Goliaths and Davids of the AI Acceleration World

The fourth annual iteration of the premier AI hardware conference returns to the Computer History Museum, Mt. View for a hybrid event on September 14th & 15th, with virtual content starting on the 13th.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIHardware–As machine learning models continue to grow in size and complexity, and more and more models enter production in enterprises worldwide, the acceleration of these workloads is becoming more complex and compute-intensive. At the front end, data-centricity is taking precedence over model-centricity, while at the back end, AI practitioners increasingly want systems that are performant and efficient, but also sustainable, explainable and accountable.

From massive research models like GPT-3, to day-to-day models deployed by enterprises around the world, the AI Hardware Summit will bring together people focused on making AI fast, efficient, and affordable.

In previous years the AI Hardware Summit has been the site for announcements and product reveals from the likes of Habana Labs, Graphcore, Intel, Qualcomm and many others. As the nexus of the AI acceleration community, the summit has also helped ground-breaking hardware reach people who are using AI to change the world. Since the last summit, AI Hardware Summit partners have also raised nearly $1.5 Billion in funding to help solve some of the world’s most difficult problems.

Attendees can expect luminary speakers such as Turing Award Winner David Patterson, plus more AI hardware user speakers than ever before, drawn from companies including eBay, US Bank, JPMorgan, NASA, Facebook, Google, Stanley Black & Decker, Walmart and Optum Technology.

Topics this year include systems-level AI acceleration for specific workloads (including NLP, recommendation, and vision), as well as data collection and processing at scale, various hardware and system design topics, plus technology trends and industry updates.

The in-person event will be streamed live from the Computer History Museum, Mt. View so that virtual attendees can watch in realtime (or on-demand) and won’t miss any of the event’s trademark announcements. There is also a virtual-only day at the start of the summit so that both the in-person and virtual audiences can interact.

All in-person attendees are required to be double-vaccinated and fulfil a declaration form, and appropriate social distancing measures will be in place.

Registration is available at the event website: www.aihardwaresummit.com

