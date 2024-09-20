AI-Driven ZoomInfo Copilot Helps Sellers Capture Nearly 25% More Pipeline

Users report on average 60% productivity boost, 58% increase in engagement, and nearly 25% more pipeline secured

Early users report saving eight hours a week and a 62% increase in email response rates

Integrate ZoomInfo Copilot with your existing tech stack to unlock customer insights, social proof, breaking account alerts, and more so you never miss an opportunity to engage

Tap into our expanding universe of buyer signals that provide key account insights like earnings call summaries, podcast mentions, and competitive risks

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, announced that its AI-driven ZoomInfo Copilot solution is helping sellers capture nearly 25% more pipeline.





ZoomInfo Copilot equips the entire sales team with on-demand account insights and real-time buying signals, applying generative AI to predict your pipeline. You get powerful AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say.

ZoomInfo Copilot users say they’re booking nearly 60% more meetings and demos per week, and 51% say they’re the first sales team to engage with an account because of it, helping their teams close deals faster.

ZoomInfo also rolled out a series of product enhancements to ZoomInfo Copilot, including:

New Integrations Connect Your Entire Tech Stack

Customer Insights : You can now integrate Gong in ZoomInfo Copilot to unlock valuable insights from customer interactions.

: You can now integrate in ZoomInfo Copilot to unlock valuable insights from customer interactions. Social Proof Integrations : Easily incorporate social proof into emails and detect customer dissatisfaction and potential churn risk by pulling AI-driven insights from G2 and TrustRadius .

: Easily incorporate social proof into emails and detect customer dissatisfaction and potential churn risk by pulling AI-driven insights from and . Breaking Alerts : Get instant notifications of key account activity across multiple channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams , email and in- app , to ensure you never miss an opportunity to engage.

: Get instant notifications of key account activity across multiple channels including , email and in- , to ensure you never miss an opportunity to engage. Tie data sources together: Our bi-directional integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and others allow users to leverage their first-party data in parallel to ZoomInfo data, including setting up target accounts, writeback activity into their CRM , and advanced filtering.

An Expanding Universe of Real-Time Signals

Comprehensive Context : Select context-rich insights to incorporate in your AI-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, hiring plans, buyer intent, and Scoops.

: Select context-rich insights to incorporate in your AI-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, hiring plans, buyer intent, and Scoops. Customizability : Provide additional freeform context to your AI-generated emails to tailor your communications even further.

A Signal for Every Scenario: To keep sellers updated on their accounts, ZoomInfo Copilot pulls signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence from Ren Systems. Since launch, we've added signals that track: Funding : Major funding rounds in the last 90 days. Podcast Mention Tracking: Insights when key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts. Partnerships : Initiatives related to service agreements, outsourcing agreements, agreement mediations, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts. M&A : The consolidation of companies or assets through various types of financial transactions. IPO : Efforts related to an initial public offering or a stock market launch where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors. Projects : All news and internal insights related to department-specific initiatives that are being planned, currently in flight, or recently completed. Pain Points : Challenges a company or organization might encounter that could have negative impacts. Buying Group Changes : A contact in the Buying Group joined or departed your Target Account. New C-Suite in Buying Group : A new contact in your Buying Group has joined the C-Suite. Layoffs : Layoffs at a company in your ICP/Account List. Hiring Plans : Growth or reduction in the number of roles posted in a department or buying group at a company in your ICP/Account List. Earning Call Summaries : Insights into a company's strategic direction through summaries of public company earnings calls. Submitted or Abandon Forms : Submitted or abandoned forms show when website visitors' interact with forms on your website with alerts showing completed and abandoned forms. Account Fit Score: Accounts with the greatest potential for success. Websight Spike : A target account recently visited pages on your websites and domains. Account Level Intent : A target account is actively researching one or more of your intent topic clusters, and has seen an increase in their Account Level Intent score in either the past day (for AI Enterprise package) or past week (for AI Advanced package).

To keep sellers updated on their accounts, ZoomInfo Copilot pulls signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence from Ren Systems. Since launch, we’ve added signals that track:

Advanced On-Demand Account Insights

Comprehensive Account Overview: ZoomInfo Copilot’s Account Summary consolidates first- and third-party data into a single, easy-to-digest brief to offer a complete view of every account.

ZoomInfo Copilot’s Account Summary consolidates first- and third-party data into a single, easy-to-digest brief to offer a complete view of every account. Real-time Account Updates : Get the most up-to-date information on your accounts through real-time insights with the Account AI.

: Get the most up-to-date information on your accounts through real-time insights with the Account AI. Performance Analytics : Get comprehensive performance analytics through the Copilot Analytics Dashboard, which offers a consolidated view of account signals, engagement, and seller usage.

: Get comprehensive performance analytics through the Copilot Analytics Dashboard, which offers a consolidated view of account signals, engagement, and seller usage. Engagement Funnel Visibility: Explore and filter target accounts by engagement stage – from accounts with signals to accounts that require action – thanks to the addition of Account Overlays in Copilot Analytics.

A Better Sales Experience

Prioritized Seller Homepage : The refreshed ZoomInfo homepage greets users with active, prioritized accounts based on key signals and insights so sellers can focus on the most important opportunities as soon as they log in.

: The refreshed ZoomInfo homepage greets users with active, prioritized accounts based on key signals and insights so sellers can focus on the most important opportunities as soon as they log in. Easy Engagement : The intuitive homepage provides easy engagement options so you can connect with potential buyers through AI email, the Dialer, or LinkedIn from one place.

: The intuitive homepage provides easy engagement options so you can connect with potential buyers through AI email, the Dialer, or LinkedIn from one place. Strategic Account Prioritization : Easily prioritize target accounts based on real-time account activity and insights to drive a GTM strategy that helps sellers focus on the highest-value prospects.

: Easily prioritize target accounts based on real-time account activity and insights to drive a GTM strategy that helps sellers focus on the highest-value prospects. Mobile Access Anytime, Anywhere : The ZoomInfo Copilot Mobile App lets you access Copilot on the go so you can manage target accounts, view account signals, and stay productive directly from your mobile device, no matter where you are. Our new read to me feature allows users to get audio updates of account insights directly in the app.

: The ZoomInfo Copilot Mobile App lets you access Copilot on the go so you can manage target accounts, view account signals, and stay productive directly from your mobile device, no matter where you are. Our new read to me feature allows users to get audio updates of account insights directly in the app. Comprehensive Signal Visibility: Easily view all signals for an account within the mobile app’s signals tab to drive informed decisions and engagement.

