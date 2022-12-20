AI Clearing Partners with PCL Solar To Deliver Digital Progress and Quality Tracking Across the Entire Project Portfolio

AI Clearing formed a long-term partnership with PCL Solar to provide a suite of digital tools facilitating and accelerating project supervision, quality control, commissioning, and handover activities across PCL’s entire portfolio of solar projects.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI Clearing is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with PCL Construction’s Solar Division. This partnership will launch the next step in managing solar work with production tracking, quality checks, commissioning, and tracking key performance indicators with its AI Surveyor™ solution.

“We are very excited about this partnership with AI Clearing,” says Andrew Moles, Solar General Manager for PCL. “We believe the combination of their amazing technical expertise with our wealth of construction experience will change how solar facilities are built, commissioned and managed.”

Today, many parts of the solar lifecycle could be much more efficient. AI Clearing’s proprietary solution provides significant practical benefits such as increased efficiency, reduced surveying costs and mitigated construction-related risks. Taking advantage of this technology is a huge benefit as well for our valued clients as explained in this video.

“It is amazing to see such deep tech solution being quickly and safely deployed with PCL,” says Adam Wiśniewski, CTO for AI Clearing. “Especially the combination of all aerial data with our OnSite app is proving to be super powerful for end users.”

About AI Clearing

AI Clearing was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Apart from the US location, their Research & Development hub is located in Warsaw, Poland. AI Clearing enhances trust and productivity in the construction industry using Artificial Intelligence to automate progress, quality tracking, and commissioning. The AI Surveyor™ platform allows for real-time construction progress tracking and red flags identification, generating trustworthy reports covering 100% of the construction site area.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, renewable energy, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

