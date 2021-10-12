AI Clearing Announces AI Surveyor™, the World’s First Near Real-Time Business Intelligence Platform for Large Scale Infrastructure Projects

Construction teams and key stakeholders now have access to business intelligence within a 24-hour timescale based on AI-powered predictive analytics

Full portfolio management platform empowers project managers with interactive dashboards and custom metrics, arming decision-makers with the information to mitigate costly delays and budget overruns

Industry-first platform integrates with drone products and several other systems to deliver granular visibility for large infrastructure projects; an optimal solution for fiscal oversight of H.R.3684, the $2T U.S. Congress Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI Clearing, a market leader in automated analytics for large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, today announced the official launch of AI Surveyor™, an industry-first platform that empowers construction industry stakeholders with near real-time business intelligence for large scale infrastructure projects.





Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities continue to gain market traction, and there is no longer a need to rely on human-based surveying and data processing. Most construction teams meet on a daily basis, and with AI Surveyor™, project managers now have business intelligence powered by design and drone data to make informed decisions that ensure project timelines are met and budgets are optimized.

General contractors, developers, financial institutions and government agencies can leverage the AI Surveyor™ platform to monitor multiple projects across the AI Clearing proprietary interactive dashboard, ensuring unique and fully digital insights across large infrastructure and energy projects.

As the U.S. Congress continues to debate over the trillions of dollars to be allocated for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R.3684), AI Surveyor™ is the only platform that has the functionalities to ensure the trillions of dollars set to revitalize U.S. infrastructure are fully accounted for and that costly project delays that plague municipal projects are avoided, saving taxpayer dollars.

“The ability to have this type of aerial drone data and predictive analytics within a 24-hour cycle simply was not available until now,” said Michael Mazur, CEO & Co-Founder at AI Clearing. “Our global team of developers has been working for the last two years to build out the technical functionality of the AI Surveyor™ platform, and we have been deploying it in the field with several of our clients already. This platform has the potential to save tens of millions of dollars in costly delays across thousands of infrastructure projects around the world. It’s an exciting time for the construction industry as technology continues to shift how work gets done.”

ERP Capabilities in an AI-Powered Portfolio Management Platform

AI Surveyor™ integrates business intelligence from multiple data sources — including GIS, drone data, and design information — allowing stakeholders to access near real-time reporting remotely. Notable product features include:

100% construction site coverage driven by AI-powered data and analytics that are in front of project managers and key stakeholders 144 times faster than traditional quality surveying methods.

Advanced GIS analytics to automate infrastructure construction progress reporting.

Automated and advanced 4D geospatial analytics.

Interactive, online dashboards with the ability to sync data and reporting outcomes directly into your organization’s existing systems.

AI Clearing has a proven track record of delivering value for leading construction companies in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The AI Surveyor™ platform is optimal for infrastructure projects including solar farms, industrial and civil works projects, marine projects, and road construction projects for both the private and public sectors.

About AI Clearing

AI Clearing, Inc. offers a proprietary solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze images and data from construction designs and work sites, enabling contractors, developers and investors to track the progress of infrastructure projects up to 144 times faster than through human-powered processes. The Austin-based company with a Research and Development center in Warsaw, Poland, was established in 2019. For more information, please visit aiclearing.com.

