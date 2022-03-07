Home Business Wire Ahon Sarkar, GM of Helix by Q2, to Speak at Wolfe Fintech...
Ahon Sarkar, GM of Helix by Q2, to Speak at Wolfe Fintech Forum

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Ahon Sarkar, General Manager of Helix by Q2, will speak at the following event:

  • Wolfe Fintech Forum on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Those interested in attending can register for the webinar here. Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

About Helix

Helix gives innovative fintechs and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Baker

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

+1 210-391-1706

Carly.baker@q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

+1 512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

