AHEAD Acquires vCORE Technology Partners, Continuing Strategic Expansion

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud services, today announced the acquisition of vCORE Technology Partners. The acquisition will strengthen AHEAD’s presence in the Southwestern U.S., a process that began with AHEAD’s acquisition of systems integrator, Kovarus, in 2020. vCORE brings top-tier talent and high-profile clients to the AHEAD portfolio, creating a business with more than $2 billion in gross revenues this year, more than $200 million in professional and managed services revenues, and more than 1,300 employees—800 of which are in engineering or client service roles.

“The addition of vCORE to the AHEAD family solidifies our position as a premier provider of digital business platforms in the U.S.,” said Daniel Adamany, founder and CEO of AHEAD. “Together, we’ll better meet the end-to-end needs of our enterprise clients and help them accelerate their transformations to more agile and innovative cloud-native businesses.”

Founded in 2010, Scottsdale-based vCORE strengthens AHEAD’s presence in the western U.S., particularly in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, California, and Hawaii. The addition of vCORE will deepen AHEAD’s service offerings, including robust managed services, and bolster its market leadership in digital business infrastructure.

“From its inception, vCORE has been all about leveraging the right technology to deliver tremendous business value to our clients, and our capability to succeed in that mission will only grow as we join the AHEAD team,” said Steve Leavitt, vCORE founder and CEO. “Our two organizations already share a similar culture—built upon a commitment to deliver excellent customer service while giving back to the communities in which we work and live. I’m excited for the new opportunities that the AHEAD platform, a larger portfolio of digital solutions, will bring to our colleagues and our clients.”

AHEAD continues to grow organically at a very fast pace but has also expanded over the last three years through mergers and acquisitions, including Link Solutions Group (2019), Data Blue (2019), Sovereign Systems (2019), Platform Consulting Group (2020), Kovarus (2020), RoundTower Technologies (2020), and data and analytics consultant, Vertical Trail (2021).

AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. Combining cloud-native capabilities in software and data engineering with an unparalleled track record of modernizing infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at ahead.com and follow us on Twitter @ahead.

vCORE Technology Partners provides customized IT solutions and services for more than 100 companies across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., vCORE was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed industry-leading growth. The vCORE team includes proven experts in IT solutions, including network infrastructure, cloud storage, data protection and proactive managed services. Clients include multibillion-dollar media companies, major health-care providers, technology giants, data centers and others. Learn more at vcore.com.

