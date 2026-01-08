Agnik Sparks Lab Is Bringing Deep Distributed Machine Learning to Vehicle Analytics and Beyond

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Agnik, the global leader of the vehicle analytics market, announced today that it is going to offer a wide range of Deep Machine Learning-based solutions for powering its new and existing products in the field of vehicle analytics, connected vehicles, and beyond. This game-changing technology will offer deeper understanding of vehicle ownership-lifecycle in this connected world. In addition, it will enable real-time agentic control systems for vehicular applications, IoT systems, and beyond. Agnik’s technology is unique and based on decades of research on distributed machine learning.

Agnik Sparks Lab, the research wing of Agnik, has been working on distributed deep learning architectures and large language model (LLM) technology for developing predictive models and inference engines. It has developed highly scalable Distributed Machine Learning (DML) algorithms for unsupervised learning, data pre-processing, supervised training, fine tuning, and reinforcement learning. Its technology is based on real-time machine learning infrastructures comprised of large loosely coupled asynchronous distributed computing environments. Agnik’s unique approach makes use of existing deep learning frameworks like the transformers and its own alternate architectures for LLMs that exploit local distributed machine learning algorithms for analyzing massive amount of multi-modal vehicle data. This approach also offers reduced power consumption because of its compute and communication-efficient algorithms. Agnik’s unique deep distributed ML technology is already powering several of its products and its customers are engaging with these new AI powered features.

“Agnik has a long history of developing scalable distributed machine learning algorithms and systems”, said Dr. Hillol Kargupta, President of Agnik Group of Companies. “Our prior work on deep edge analytics and distributed machine learning technology will bring new possibilities for the vehicle analytics vertical and real-time control of adaptive systems. This will allow Agnik to significantly expand its core capabilities and product offerings.”

About Agnik

Agnik is a distributed data analytics company with a focus on vehicle analytics and mobility. It also offers several market leading products for consumers. Examples include connected vehicle products like Vyncs®, VyncsFleet™, and digital data analytics products like AutoHealth®. Agnik’s products are supported all over the world in 200+ countries. Agnik Sparks Lab is the research wing of Agnik, focusing on vehicle analytics, distributed real-time control using machine learning, and large language models.

