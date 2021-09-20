AGM Selects Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Prime Sensor for New Mobile Scanning System

AGM Provides Accurate and Powerful Mobile Mapping for Complex Applications Including Infrastructure, Smart City, More

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VelodyneLidar—Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced AGM Systems LLC has deployed the Alpha Prime lidar sensor on the AGM-MS5.Prime, AGM’s latest high-performance mobile scanning solution. The AGM system’s advanced 3D data capture capabilities open mobile scanning to a broad range of applications, including mapping of extended linear objects, inventory of road infrastructure facilities, 3D modeling of urban environments, smart city infrastructure and more.





AGM Systems serves global leaders in the advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), energy, forestry, industrial automation, infrastructure, mining and smart city sectors with its multi-functional, high performance technology based on Velodyne’s lidar sensors.

Velodyne (Hall: 20, Booth: 20F.29) and AGM Systems (Hall: 20, Booth: 20B.30) will demonstrate their lidar-based solutions for the geospatial community at INTERGEO 2021, a world-leading expo and conference platform for geomatics and future-oriented solutions. The event takes place in Hannover, Germany on Sept. 21 to 23.

“Equipping our new AGM-MS5.Prime mobile scanner with the Alpha Prime, Velodyne’s most powerful sensor, allows us to deliver an unprecedentedly detailed and dense point cloud,” said Sergey Mischenko, General Director, AGM Systems LLC.

The AGM-MS5.Prime system is a compact, lightweight and cost-effective solution for high-precision mobile scanning. Velodyne’s Alpha Prime brings to the system 128 lidar channels, 360-degree surround view, and a target detection range of 300 meters at 10 percent reflectivity and 180 meters at 5 percent reflectivity. The solution provides high image density with impeccable accuracy, which allow users to obtain points even when reflecting from small objects. These capabilities are especially important when modeling urban environments, where it is necessary to recognize different objects such as road signs, curbs and signal posts. The AGM-MS5.Prime captures the data needed to build and update complex 3D geoinformation systems.

The AGM-MS5.Prime solution is equipped with a high-precision inertial navigation system, AGM-PS, which is based on fiber-optic gyroscopes. AGM-PS allows users to obtain an accurate trajectory of the scanner movement even in difficult conditions for receiving a GNSS signal. The AGM-MS5.Prime provides a dense point cloud with data accuracy within three centimeters. It can integrate panoramic cameras and other third-party equipment, expanding potential applications.

“With the AGM-MS5.Prime, AGM once again demonstrates breakthrough innovation that advances laser scanning systems for mobile and airborne applications,” said Erich Smidt, Vice President of Europe, Velodyne Lidar. “With its long range and high performance, the Alpha Prime is a great fit for mobile mapping applications that require completeness of data, high accuracy, precision and speed of surveys.”

Velodyne Alpha Prime sensors deliver the long range, image clarity and 360-degree surround view to build highly accurate 3D models of any environment for mobile mapping. The Alpha Prime addresses mapping and survey developer requirements for a sensor that has low weight, low power consumption and ease of integration. Velodyne leverages advanced manufacturing automation and powerful global supply chain and mass production partnerships to drive down sensor costs, provide highest quality materials and deliver manufacturing innovations. To purchase the Alpha Prime, please contact Velodyne Sales at 669.275.2526, sales@velodyne.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

