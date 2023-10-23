Home Business Wire Agilysys Grows Second Quarter Revenue 23% to Record $58.6M
Agilysys Grows Second Quarter Revenue 23% to Record $58.6M

Including Subscription Revenue Growth of 29.1%

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance Range To $235M To $238M and Subscription Revenue Growth To 28%

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ending September 30, 2023.


Summary of Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Total net revenue increased 22.8% to a record $58.6 million, compared to total net revenue of $47.7 million in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Recurring revenue (comprising subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $34.2 million, or 58.4% of total net revenue compared to $29.0 million, or 60.8% of total net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue increased 29.1% year-over-year and was 53.6% of total recurring revenue compared to 48.9% of total recurring revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Gross margin was 59.9% compared to 61.5% in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $8.1 million compared to $7.4 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.25 per share compared to $0.24 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2024 second quarter was $2.5 million compared to free cash flow of $2.3 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $107.4 million, compared to ending cash balance of $112.8 million as of fiscal 2023 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased with the strong fiscal year 2024 second quarter July-September results highlighted by year-over-year 22.8% quarter revenue and 29.1% subscription revenue growth, driving both to record high levels. Adjusted EBITDA was 13.7% of revenue, higher than previous expectations going into the fiscal year. We are doing well managing through the current phase of increased investment requirements which are designed to drive significant further revenue growth in the medium-term. We now expect adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year to be 14% of revenue, higher than previous guidance.

“Our implementation efficiency continues to improve as the re-engineered core products and newly developed experience enhancer add-on software modules are performing well in the field and creating considerable value for customers. Excellent selling success momentum highlighted by one of our best sales quarters and the best ever first half of fiscal year April to September sales measured in annual contract value terms drove aggregate recurring revenue, product and services backlog to a near record level.

“Overall, we are well positioned to do better than guidance levels provided at the beginning of the fiscal year. We now expect fiscal year 2024 revenue to be between $235M and $238M inclusive of 28% subscription revenue growth. Given the successful investments in product innovation during the past few years, we think our ability to fulfill the growing hospitality industry need for quantum technology improvements to improve operational efficiencies, staff and guest experiences will help keep up and build on our current business momentum. We remain bullish and confident of our short, medium and long term prospects.”

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

We are raising full year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to be $235 to $238 million, increasing subscription revenue growth guidance for the full 2024 fiscal year to 28% year-over-year and increasing Adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2024 to 14% of revenue.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Successful implementations of a couple of larger projects contributed to high sequential subscription revenue growth this quarter. The first half of the fiscal year has been stronger than expected on the back of our sales investments and product innovation. We are pleased to be in a position to raise our full year guidance of total revenue, subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA levels. We continue to be disciplined with our growth management efforts.”

2024 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, October 23rd, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. Interested parties can register for the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa33e374c65f34c2cae8fedf2198ff64b. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with further access details and a personalized PIN. Please register 15 minutes prior to the call to receive registration confirmation and access details before the call starts.

Interested parties can also access the conference call live on the Investors Relations page of Agilysys.com under the Events and Presentations heading. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location approximately two hours after the call is concluded.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our fiscal 2024 guidance, future revenue growth, the company’s ability to convert the backlog into revenue, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to “record” financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

 

Six months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

12,640

 

 

$

10,548

 

 

$

25,422

 

 

$

21,594

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

34,248

 

 

 

29,036

 

 

 

66,373

 

 

 

56,763

 

Professional services

 

 

11,728

 

 

 

8,158

 

 

 

22,881

 

 

 

16,891

 

Total net revenue

 

 

58,616

 

 

 

47,742

 

 

 

114,676

 

 

 

95,248

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

6,751

 

 

 

5,434

 

 

 

13,317

 

 

 

11,314

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

7,804

 

 

 

6,170

 

 

 

15,441

 

 

 

12,456

 

Professional services

 

 

8,965

 

 

 

6,773

 

 

 

17,764

 

 

 

13,618

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

 

23,520

 

 

 

18,377

 

 

 

46,522

 

 

 

37,388

 

Gross profit

 

 

35,096

 

 

 

29,365

 

 

 

68,154

 

 

 

57,860

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

59.9

%

 

 

61.5

%

 

 

59.4

%

 

 

60.7

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product development

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

12,577

 

 

 

27,904

 

 

 

24,134

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

6,400

 

 

 

5,320

 

 

 

13,701

 

 

 

10,733

 

General and administrative

 

 

8,785

 

 

 

7,570

 

 

 

18,150

 

 

 

14,922

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

934

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

347

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

896

 

Other charges

 

 

210

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

969

 

 

 

281

 

Total operating expense

 

 

31,534

 

 

 

26,438

 

 

 

63,633

 

 

 

51,900

 

Operating income

 

 

3,562

 

 

 

2,927

 

 

 

4,521

 

 

 

5,960

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

 

482

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

51

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

414

 

Income before taxes

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

6,740

 

 

 

6,855

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

295

 

 

 

(158

)

 

 

647

 

 

 

240

 

Net income

 

$

4,545

 

 

$

3,576

 

 

$

6,093

 

 

$

6,615

 

Series A convertible preferred stock dividends

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(918

)

 

 

(918

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

4,086

 

 

$

3,117

 

 

$

5,175

 

 

$

5,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

25,022

 

 

 

24,652

 

 

 

24,979

 

 

 

24,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share – basic:

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

26,117

 

 

 

25,783

 

 

 

26,148

 

 

 

25,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share – diluted:

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.22

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

September 30,

2023 (Unaudited)

 

 

March 31,

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

107,413

 

 

$

112,842

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses

of $723 and $610, respectively

 

 

27,762

 

 

 

22,378

 

Contract assets

 

 

3,278

 

 

 

2,242

 

Inventories

 

 

7,485

 

 

 

9,774

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

7,473

 

 

 

7,422

 

Total current assets

 

 

153,411

 

 

 

154,658

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,477

 

 

 

14,576

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

23,097

 

 

 

12,708

 

Goodwill

 

 

32,755

 

 

 

32,638

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

17,505

 

 

 

18,140

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

2,790

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

7,816

 

 

 

7,526

 

Total assets

 

$

255,214

 

 

$

243,036

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

10,069

 

 

$

9,418

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

43,334

 

 

 

52,124

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

13,764

 

 

 

13,708

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

5,540

 

 

 

3,263

 

Finance lease obligations, current

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

72,707

 

 

 

78,515

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

2,278

 

 

 

2,257

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

23,294

 

 

 

13,477

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,018

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value

 

 

35,459

 

 

 

35,459

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000

shares authorized; 31,606,831 shares issued; and 25,370,482

and 25,326,626 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023

and March 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

9,482

 

 

 

9,482

 

Treasury shares, 6,236,349 and 6,280,205 at September 30, 2023

and March 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

(1,871

)

 

 

(1,884

)

Capital in excess of stated value

 

 

55,154

 

 

 

52,978

 

Retained earnings

 

 

57,939

 

 

 

52,764

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,086

)

 

 

(4,030

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

116,618

 

 

 

109,310

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

255,214

 

 

$

243,036

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

(In thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,093

 

 

$

6,615

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

934

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

776

 

 

 

896

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(389

)

 

 

(306

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,851

 

 

 

5,944

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(8,994

)

 

 

(10,966

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

5,470

 

 

 

3,117

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(6,002

)

 

 

(797

)

Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(6,004

)

 

 

(799

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of preferred stock dividends

 

 

(918

)

 

 

(918

)

Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

 

 

(3,868

)

 

 

(1,455

)

Principal payments under long-term obligations

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(4,788

)

 

 

(2,375

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(718

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(5,429

)

 

 

(775

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

112,842

 

 

 

96,971

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

107,413

 

 

$

96,196

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Six months ended

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income

 

$

4,545

 

 

$

3,576

 

 

$

6,093

 

 

$

6,615

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

295

 

 

 

(158

)

 

 

647

 

 

 

240

 

Income before taxes

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

6,740

 

 

 

6,855

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

934

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

347

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

896

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

41

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

81

 

Interest income, net

 

 

(1,227

)

 

 

(379

)

 

 

(2,328

)

 

 

(481

)

EBITDA (a)

 

 

5,210

 

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

7,402

 

 

 

8,285

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,684

 

 

 

3,456

 

 

 

5,851

 

 

 

5,944

 

Other charges

 

 

210

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

969

 

 

 

281

 

Other non-operating expense (income)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(112

)

 

 

109

 

 

 

(414

)

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

 

$

8,053

 

 

$

7,394

 

 

$

14,331

 

 

$

14,096

 

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology)
 

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) legal settlements, ii) other charges, iii) share-based compensation, and iv) other non-operating (income) expense

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six months ended

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

4,086

 

 

$

3,117

 

 

$

5,175

 

 

$

5,697

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

41

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

81

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

347

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

896

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,684

 

 

 

3,456

 

 

 

5,851

 

 

 

5,944

 

Other charges

 

 

210

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

969

 

 

 

281

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(742

)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(1,620

)

 

 

(1,367

)

Adjusted net income (a)

 

$

6,626

 

 

$

6,282

 

 

$

11,232

 

 

$

11,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

25,022

 

 

 

24,652

 

 

 

24,979

 

 

 

24,625

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

26,117

 

 

 

25,783

 

 

 

26,148

 

 

 

25,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted basic earnings per share (b)

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.47

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.45

 

(a) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, and one-time charges including other charges and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate. No income tax effect applies to one-time charges when a valuation allowance offsets their related deferred tax assets
 

(b) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Six months ended

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

5,448

 

 

$

3,016

 

 

$

5,470

 

 

$

3,117

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(699

)

 

 

(6,002

)

 

 

(797

)

Free cash flow (a)

 

$

2,511

 

 

$

2,317

 

 

$

(532

)

 

$

2,320

 

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jessica Hennessy

Senior Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Agilysys, Inc.

770-810-6116 or investorrelations@agilysys.com

