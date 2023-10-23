Agilysys Grows Second Quarter Revenue 23% to Record $58.6M

Including Subscription Revenue Growth of 29.1%

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance Range To $235M To $238M and Subscription Revenue Growth To 28%

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ending September 30, 2023.





Summary of Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue increased 22.8% to a record $58.6 million, compared to total net revenue of $47.7 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Recurring revenue (comprising subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $34.2 million, or 58.4% of total net revenue compared to $29.0 million, or 60.8% of total net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue increased 29.1% year-over-year and was 53.6% of total recurring revenue compared to 48.9% of total recurring revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross margin was 59.9% compared to 61.5% in the comparable prior-year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $8.1 million compared to $7.4 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.25 per share compared to $0.24 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2024 second quarter was $2.5 million compared to free cash flow of $2.3 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $107.4 million, compared to ending cash balance of $112.8 million as of fiscal 2023 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased with the strong fiscal year 2024 second quarter July-September results highlighted by year-over-year 22.8% quarter revenue and 29.1% subscription revenue growth, driving both to record high levels. Adjusted EBITDA was 13.7% of revenue, higher than previous expectations going into the fiscal year. We are doing well managing through the current phase of increased investment requirements which are designed to drive significant further revenue growth in the medium-term. We now expect adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year to be 14% of revenue, higher than previous guidance.

“Our implementation efficiency continues to improve as the re-engineered core products and newly developed experience enhancer add-on software modules are performing well in the field and creating considerable value for customers. Excellent selling success momentum highlighted by one of our best sales quarters and the best ever first half of fiscal year April to September sales measured in annual contract value terms drove aggregate recurring revenue, product and services backlog to a near record level.

“Overall, we are well positioned to do better than guidance levels provided at the beginning of the fiscal year. We now expect fiscal year 2024 revenue to be between $235M and $238M inclusive of 28% subscription revenue growth. Given the successful investments in product innovation during the past few years, we think our ability to fulfill the growing hospitality industry need for quantum technology improvements to improve operational efficiencies, staff and guest experiences will help keep up and build on our current business momentum. We remain bullish and confident of our short, medium and long term prospects.”

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

We are raising full year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to be $235 to $238 million, increasing subscription revenue growth guidance for the full 2024 fiscal year to 28% year-over-year and increasing Adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2024 to 14% of revenue.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Successful implementations of a couple of larger projects contributed to high sequential subscription revenue growth this quarter. The first half of the fiscal year has been stronger than expected on the back of our sales investments and product innovation. We are pleased to be in a position to raise our full year guidance of total revenue, subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA levels. We continue to be disciplined with our growth management efforts.”

2024 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, October 23rd, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can also access the conference call live on the Investors Relations page of Agilysys.com under the Events and Presentations heading. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location approximately two hours after the call is concluded.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our fiscal 2024 guidance, future revenue growth, the company’s ability to convert the backlog into revenue, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to “record” financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three months ended



September 30, Six months ended



September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue: Products $ 12,640 $ 10,548 $ 25,422 $ 21,594 Subscription and maintenance 34,248 29,036 66,373 56,763 Professional services 11,728 8,158 22,881 16,891 Total net revenue 58,616 47,742 114,676 95,248 Cost of goods sold: Products 6,751 5,434 13,317 11,314 Subscription and maintenance 7,804 6,170 15,441 12,456 Professional services 8,965 6,773 17,764 13,618 Total cost of goods sold 23,520 18,377 46,522 37,388 Gross profit 35,096 29,365 68,154 57,860 Gross profit margin 59.9 % 61.5 % 59.4 % 60.7 % Operating expenses: Product development 14,583 12,577 27,904 24,134 Sales and marketing 6,400 5,320 13,701 10,733 General and administrative 8,785 7,570 18,150 14,922 Depreciation of fixed assets 1,209 461 2,133 934 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 347 443 776 896 Other charges 210 67 969 281 Total operating expense 31,534 26,438 63,633 51,900 Operating income 3,562 2,927 4,521 5,960 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,227 380 2,328 482 Interest expense — (1 ) — (1 ) Other income (expense), net 51 112 (109 ) 414 Income before taxes 4,840 3,418 6,740 6,855 Income tax provision (benefit) 295 (158 ) 647 240 Net income $ 4,545 $ 3,576 $ 6,093 $ 6,615 Series A convertible preferred stock dividends (459 ) (459 ) (918 ) (918 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,086 $ 3,117 $ 5,175 $ 5,697 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 25,022 24,652 24,979 24,625 Net income per share – basic: $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 26,117 25,783 26,148 25,591 Net income per share – diluted: $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.22

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30,



2023 (Unaudited) March 31,



2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,413 $ 112,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses



of $723 and $610, respectively 27,762 22,378 Contract assets 3,278 2,242 Inventories 7,485 9,774 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,473 7,422 Total current assets 153,411 154,658 Property and equipment, net 17,477 14,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,097 12,708 Goodwill 32,755 32,638 Intangible assets, net 17,505 18,140 Deferred income taxes, non-current 3,153 2,790 Other non-current assets 7,816 7,526 Total assets $ 255,214 $ 243,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,069 $ 9,418 Contract liabilities 43,334 52,124 Accrued liabilities 13,764 13,708 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,540 3,263 Finance lease obligations, current — 2 Total current liabilities 72,707 78,515 Deferred income taxes, non-current 2,278 2,257 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,294 13,477 Other non-current liabilities 4,858 4,018 Commitments and contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value 35,459 35,459 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000



shares authorized; 31,606,831 shares issued; and 25,370,482



and 25,326,626 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023



and March 31, 2023, respectively 9,482 9,482 Treasury shares, 6,236,349 and 6,280,205 at September 30, 2023



and March 31, 2023, respectively (1,871 ) (1,884 ) Capital in excess of stated value 55,154 52,978 Retained earnings 57,939 52,764 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,086 ) (4,030 ) Total shareholders’ equity 116,618 109,310 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 255,214 $ 243,036

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 6,093 $ 6,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 2,133 934 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 776 896 Deferred income taxes (389 ) (306 ) Share-based compensation 5,851 5,944 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,994 ) (10,966 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,470 3,117 Investing activities Capital expenditures (6,002 ) (797 ) Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,004 ) (799 ) Financing activities Payment of preferred stock dividends (918 ) (918 ) Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (3,868 ) (1,455 ) Principal payments under long-term obligations (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,788 ) (2,375 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (107 ) (718 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,429 ) (775 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 112,842 96,971 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 107,413 $ 96,196

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Six months ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 4,545 $ 3,576 $ 6,093 $ 6,615 Income tax provision (benefit) 295 (158 ) 647 240 Income before taxes 4,840 3,418 6,740 6,855 Depreciation of fixed assets 1,209 461 2,133 934 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 347 443 776 896 Amortization of developed technology acquired 41 40 81 81 Interest income, net (1,227 ) (379 ) (2,328 ) (481 ) EBITDA (a) 5,210 3,983 7,402 8,285 Share-based compensation 2,684 3,456 5,851 5,944 Other charges 210 67 969 281 Other non-operating expense (income) (51 ) (112 ) 109 (414 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 8,053 $ 7,394 $ 14,331 $ 14,096

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology) (b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) legal settlements, ii) other charges, iii) share-based compensation, and iv) other non-operating (income) expense

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six months ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,086 $ 3,117 $ 5,175 $ 5,697 Amortization of developed technology acquired 41 40 81 81 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 347 443 776 896 Share-based compensation 2,684 3,456 5,851 5,944 Other charges 210 67 969 281 Income tax adjustments (742 ) (841 ) (1,620 ) (1,367 ) Adjusted net income (a) $ 6,626 $ 6,282 $ 11,232 $ 11,532 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 25,022 24,652 24,979 24,625 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,117 25,783 26,148 25,591 Adjusted basic earnings per share (b) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 $ 0.47 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.45

(a) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, and one-time charges including other charges and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate. No income tax effect applies to one-time charges when a valuation allowance offsets their related deferred tax assets (b) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Six months ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,448 $ 3,016 $ 5,470 $ 3,117 Capital expenditures (2,937 ) (699 ) (6,002 ) (797 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 2,511 $ 2,317 $ (532 ) $ 2,320

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

