agilon health to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, including a presentation on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:40 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the quality of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities, and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

