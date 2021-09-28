Agility Recovery Acquires BOLDplanning, the Leader in Web-Based Business Continuity Planning Tools and Consulting for COOP, EOP, and BCP

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bcp–Agility Recovery, the leading provider of end-to-end business continuity solutions, announced its acquisition of BOLDplanning Inc. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BOLDplanning is the leader in web-based continuity planning tools and consulting for emergency operations planning (EOP), continuity of operations planning (COOP), business continuity planning (BCP), and hazard mitigation for the government, education, healthcare, and business sectors.

“While the public sector faces increasing regulatory challenges related to emergency management, BOLDplanning continued to provide critical solutions and service to these organizations for more than 15 years,” said Agility CEO Jon Bahl. “By combining Agility’s 33 years of commercial and professional expertise with BOLDplanning’s public sector consulting experience and planning software, we will be able to provide purpose-built solutions for these essential service providers. We look forward to partnering with BOLDplanning’s customer base to help them navigate continuity of operations planning in this challenging environment.”

BOLDplanning’s credentialed subject matter experts will join the Agility team, bringing an established web-based tool and services practice that specializes in COOP, EOP, continuity of government (COG) planning, hazard mitigation planning (HMP), and homeland security exercise and evaluation program (HSEEP). Their credentials include Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP), Certified Healthcare Emergency Professional (CHEP), Certified Healthcare Provider Continuity Professional (CHPCP), and Level I FEMA Professional Continuity Practitioner (PCP).

“We are excited to join the Agility team, as it gives BOLDplanning the opportunity to invest in delivering even more value to our existing customers and reaching additional customers who will benefit from our public sector expertise,” said Fulton Wold, founder of BOLDplanning. “Our combined efforts will form an unparalleled web-based platform and consulting service for both the public and private sectors today and through the coming years.”

Agility’s fifth acquisition in under three years, BOLDplanning adds COOP, EOP, and hazard mitigation planning to Agility’s end-to-end business continuity solution, strengthening its service offering and ability to serve its customers’ communities. Previously, Agility acquired RecoveryPlanner in 2021, Recovery Solutions in 2020, Preparis emergency notification software in 2019, and Rentsys Recovery Services in 2018, building out the Agility Central suite of solutions.

Agility provides flexible business continuity solutions, allowing organizations to manage their entire business continuity program from one central platform, Agility Central. Agility is the industry’s most comprehensive, yet simple, business continuity solution to help organizations plan, train, test, alert, and recover – all in one. For more information, visit www.agilityrecovery.com or call 866-364-9696.

BOLDplanning is the market leader for Emergency Operations Planning (EOP), Continuity of Operations Planning (COOP), and Hazard Mitigation Planning (HMP). Its consulting team is unrivaled in knowledge, experience, and planning certifications. The solution of choice for more than 10,000 organizational plans, BOLDplanning provides an unparalleled platform for both the public and private sector, making the critical process of contingency planning easy and efficient.

