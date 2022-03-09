Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and provides its financial outlook for 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue growth of 36 percent to $290 million

Net income of $10.0 million, up $10.5 million from the prior year period, and diluted income per share of $0.07, up $0.07 per share from the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA 1 growth of 18 percent to $85 million, and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $0.25, a 25 percent increase over the prior year period

growth of 18 percent to $85 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, a 25 percent increase over the prior year period Entered into a new one-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for the comprehensive maintenance and management services of medical ventilator equipment

Closed acquisition of Sizewise on October 1 and realized $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 contribution in the quarter

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue growth of 34 percent year-over-year to $1,039 million

Net income of $24.0 million, up $46.5 million from the prior year, and diluted income per share of $0.19, up $0.42 per share from the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 growth of 41 percent year-over-year to $331 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.99, up $0.48 per share from the prior year

growth of 41 percent year-over-year to $331 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.99, up $0.48 per share from the prior year Total debt of $1,193 million; Net debt 1 of $1,118 million; Net Leverage ratio 1 at 3.4x

of $1,118 million; Net Leverage ratio at 3.4x Successfully completed IPO in April 2021 to raise proceeds of approximately $390 million

in April 2021 to raise proceeds of approximately $390 million Completed acquisitions of Northfield Medical and Sizewise

“Our results in 2021 reflect the extraordinary efforts of our teams to meet the needs of health systems across the country as we helped ensure the readiness and availability of critical medical devices, including supporting frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tom Leonard, Chief Executive Officer. “As we turn the corner to 2022, we are even more excited about the momentum in our business and the opportunity ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $290.5 million, representing a 35.6 percent increase from total revenue of $214.2 million for the same period of 2020. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $1,038.7 million, representing a 34.3 percent increase from total revenue of $773.3 million for the same period of 2020.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $10.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the same period of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $24.0 million, representing a $46.5 million increase compared to a net loss of $22.5 million for the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $84.9 million, a 17.9 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $72.0 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $330.7 million, a 41.2 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $234.2 million for same period of 2020.

2022 Financial Outlook

Revenue of $1,160 – $1,190 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $305-315 million

of $305-315 million Adjusted earnings per share 2 of $0.89 – 0.94 per share

of $0.89 – 0.94 per share Capex investment expected in the range of $80 to $90 million

____________________ 1 Non-GAAP Measures. See further discussion below. 2 With regard to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net income has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. See further discussion below regarding historical Adjusted EBITDA and historical adjusted earnings per share.

Subsequent Event

On February 28, 2022, Agiliti entered into a new one-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (“HHS”) Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (“ASPR”) for the comprehensive maintenance and management services of medical ventilator equipment. This Agreement consolidates several prior agreements, and it is comprised of an initial 6-month base term, and a 6-month option term.

On March 1, 2022, Agiliti publicly released the details of this award. In summary, the term of this new Agreement, for up to 12 months, is intended to provide sufficient time for HHS/ASPR to run a competitive, multi-year contract award process while minimizing the risk of interruption to the critical services that Agiliti currently provides under the Agreement in support of our nation’s ongoing COVID-19 response. Agiliti fully intends to compete for any future contract award.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 9,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in time, including financial outlook and other preliminary results, and involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: our history of net losses and substantial interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers including our agreement with HHS/ASPR; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors as detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 290,478 $ 214,190 $ 1,038,690 $ 773,312 Cost of revenue 169,727 127,726 614,073 486,965 Gross margin 120,751 86,464 424,617 286,347 Selling, general and administrative 95,053 69,450 320,387 250,289 Operating income 25,698 17,014 104,230 36,058 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 10,116 — Interest expense 13,070 14,998 53,514 61,530 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 12,628 2,016 40,600 (25,472 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,601 2,444 16,433 (3,234 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 10,027 (428 ) 24,167 (22,238 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 44 42 161 240 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 9,983 $ (470 ) $ 24,006 $ (22,478 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.23 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 130,666,105 98,983,296 120,877,480 98,976,226 Diluted 138,525,173 98,983,296 128,497,220 98,976,226

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share information) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,325 $ 206,505 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2,902 at December 31, 2021 and $1,993 at December 31, 2020 209,308 154,625 Inventories 55,307 27,062 Prepaid expenses 18,549 13,549 Other current assets 395 626 Total current assets 357,884 402,367 Property and equipment: Medical equipment 359,284 285,723 Property and office equipment 174,669 112,646 Accumulated depreciation (275,583 ) (183,953 ) Total property and equipment, net 258,370 214,416 Other long-term assets: Goodwill 1,213,121 817,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,676 51,214 Other intangibles, net 573,159 402,095 Other 32,537 16,151 Total assets $ 2,515,747 $ 1,903,356 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,534 $ 16,044 Current portion of operating lease liability 22,826 14,155 Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement 29,187 15,572 Accounts payable 53,851 37,215 Accrued compensation 47,951 38,671 Accrued interest 3,473 6,347 Deferred revenue 5,808 8,800 Other accrued expenses 27,900 22,727 Total current liabilities 208,530 159,531 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,174,968 1,145,055 Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities 29,629 53,794 Operating lease liability, less current portion 63,241 40,283 Deferred income taxes, net 143,307 62,748 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 130,950,061 and 98,983,296 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 13 10 Additional paid-in capital 938,888 513,902 Accumulated deficit (44,486 ) (68,492 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,537 (3,619 ) Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity 895,952 441,801 Noncontrolling interest 120 144 Total equity 896,072 441,945 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,515,747 $ 1,903,356

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except share and per share information) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 24,167 $ (22,238 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 103,805 99,638 Amortization 88,240 73,456 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement and contingent consideration 4,542 12,931 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,716 — Provision for credit losses 2,023 1,959 Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,424 722 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 13,960 10,334 Gain on sales and disposals of equipment (3,735 ) (1,191 ) Deferred income taxes 12,004 (4,944 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,915 ) (39,763 ) Inventories 3,052 (9,712 ) Other operating assets (9,044 ) (13,597 ) Accounts payable 718 552 Other operating liabilities (30,640 ) 29,780 Net cash provided by operating activities 210,317 137,927 Cash flows from investing activities: Medical equipment purchases (37,377 ) (31,668 ) Property and office equipment purchases (29,121 ) (27,597 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 9,242 3,486 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (676,878 ) (95,953 ) Net cash used in investing activities (734,134 ) (151,732 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under revolver 35,000 199,500 Payments under revolver (35,000 ) (233,000 ) Proceeds under term loan 346,927 273,344 Payments under term loan (329,119 ) (7,860 ) Payments of principal under finance lease liability (9,097 ) (8,024 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (229 ) (199 ) Payments under tax receivable agreement (15,577 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (185 ) (397 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,409 — Dividend and equity distribution payment (928 ) (1,138 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 402,815 — Stock issuance costs (4,379 ) — Shares forfeited for taxes — (145 ) Change in book overdrafts — (1,771 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 391,637 220,310 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (132,180 ) 206,505 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 206,505 — Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 74,325 $ 206,505 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 52,341 $ 55,161 Income taxes paid 3,214 1,260

Use of non-GAAP information

This press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. We use these internally as measures of operational performance, or liquidity, as applicable, and disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses these measures in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or to total debt as measures of liquidity or debt capacity. Since EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management’s discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities. EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc. before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses, or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. LTM Adjusted EBITDA represents the last twelve months (“LTM”) of Adjusted EBITDA.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 9,983 $ (470) $ 24,006 $ (22,478) Interest expense 13,070 14,998 53,514 61,530 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,601 2,444 16,433 (3,234) Depreciation and amortization 49,287 44,582 187,963 169,241 EBITDA 74,941 61,554 281,916 205,059 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 3,833 2,677 13,960 10,334 Management and other expenses (1) 286 927 7,926 671 Transaction costs (2) 5,797 2,138 12,222 3,837 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement — 4,700 4,542 14,300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — 10,116 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,857 $ 71,996 $ 330,682 $ 234,201

____________________ (1) Management and other expenses represent (a) management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was terminated in connection with the initial public offering and (b) employee related non-recurring expenses. (2) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2021. (3) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. $ 9,983 $ (470 ) $ 24,006 $ (22,478 ) and Subsidiaries Amortization 23,731 17,900 84,158 69,602 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 3,833 2,677 13,960 10,334 Management and other expenses (1) 286 960 7,926 671 Transaction costs (2) 5,797 2,103 12,222 3,837 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement(3) – 4,700 4,542 14,300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) – – 10,116 – Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (5) (9,462 ) (6,258 ) (29,920 ) (21,785 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 34,168 $ 21,612 $ 127,010 $ 54,481 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 138,525 106,091 128,497 106,084 Adjusted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.99 $ 0.51

____________________ (1) Management and other expenses represent (a) management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was terminated in connection with the initial public offering and (b) employee related non-recurring expenses. (2) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2021. (3) Tax receivable agreement remeasurement represents the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement. (4) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility. (5) Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income and includes both the current and deferred income tax impact of the adjustments. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 26%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited) December 31, (in millions) 2021 Term Loan B (due 2026) $ 1,183.1 Consolidated Capital Leases 26.6 Less: Deferred Financing Fees (17.2 ) Debt $ 1,192.5 Less: Cash (74.3 ) Net Debt $ 1,118.2 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 330.7 Net Leverage 3.4x

