Agilent to Webcast First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Presentation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$A #Agilent–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release first-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Web access: Links will be provided in the Upcoming Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website.

The webcast will remain on the company website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Parmeet Ahuja



+1 408-345-8948



parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Litton



+1 669-255-7696



sarah.litton@agilent.com