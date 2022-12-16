<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Both conference presentations will be webcast live. Details are included below.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

Goldman Sachs Conference Center | New York

Date: Jan. 5, 2023

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Westin St. Francis | San Francisco

Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT

Links to join the webcast will be available in the Events portion of the Investor Relations section of Agilent’s website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

