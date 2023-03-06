<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Agilent to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Agilent to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Bob McMahon will participate in a Q&A session at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 15 at 3:05 p.m. EST.

Participants can join the webcast by accessing the link from the Agilent Investor Relations website. A replay of the session will also be available for 90 days after the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408 345 8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Litton

+1 669 255 7696

sarah.litton@agilent.com

Articoli correlati

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #AV--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS): What: Keysight will participate at embedded world 2023 to showcase how design, emulation, and...
Continua a leggere

NTT Electronics starts shipping 400G coherent co-package device for 400ZR/ZR+ operation

Business Wire Business Wire -
News Highlights: NTT Electronics starts shipping 400G coherent co-package device (CPD) samples implemented with integration of 64Gbaud Digital Signal Processor...
Continua a leggere

NTT Electronics starts shipping 140 Gbaud High-performance Coherent DSP

Business Wire Business Wire -
News Highlights: NTT Electronics leads the industry by adding new DSP to its product portfolio, plans product release in 2H-2023. New...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2023

Business Wire