Agilent to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 15, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

President and CEO Mike McMullen and Chief Financial Officer Bob McMahon will represent the company in a fireside chat that begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. A link to the live event will be available on Agilent’s investor relations website and a replay will be provided within 24 hours after the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

