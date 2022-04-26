Home Business Wire Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results May 24
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$A #Agilent–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 24. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Access: Links to the webcast will be provided in the Upcoming Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be posted on Agilent’s website and will be available for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

