Agilent to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Nov. 21

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 21. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Access: A link to join the webcast will be provided in the Upcoming Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Agilent’s website and will be available for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408 345 8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Litton

+1 669 255 7696

sarah.litton@agilent.com

