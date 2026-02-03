Agilent to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Feb. 25

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST the same day.

To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A recording of the call also will be available on the website for 90 days.

