Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Jason Kovacic

Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (VCCRI) researcher recognized for his influential work on cardiovascular disease

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Professor Jason Kovacic has been selected to receive a prestigious Agilent Thought Leader Award. Professor Kovacic is being recognized for his influential research on cardiovascular disease—specifically the pathobiology of vascular diseases, coronary artery disease, fibromuscular dysplasia and spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

Professor Kovacic is the Executive Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute. He is also the Robert Graham Chair and Professor of Medicine at the University of New South Wales, and a Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

Professor Kovacic’s research will generate important proteomics and metabolomics data sets, using Agilent mass spec solutions, to further integrate them to existing genomics data sets in animal and human systems for the disease fibromuscular dysplasia. This complex approach will be assisted with artificial intelligence and seeks to convert data to knowledge, which may assist with translation to clinical utility. In addition to his ongoing research to identify the causes and treat vascular disease, Professor Kovacic is a practicing clinical cardiologist specializing in vascular disease and blockages of the heart arteries.

“It’s a great honor to be the recipient of this prestigious Agilent Thought Leader Award,” said Prof. Kovacic. “I thank Agilent for the recognition and look forward to continuing our work in cardiovascular research at the Institute with Agilent’s strong support and direct access to their cutting-edge scientific instruments. I know this partnership will help propel our exciting translational cardiovascular and heart disease research, as we work to further understand these conditions that affect so many in Australia and across the globe.”

“It’s a privilege to recognize Professor Kovacic for this award. His research will enable insights into the causes of fibromuscular dysplasia, potentially leading to tools for prediction and early intervention,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “Agilent strives to work with the best academic researchers worldwide to support their work and identify new applications, tools, and capabilities for our products—enabling novel clinical research and analytical applications.”

The Agilent Thought Leader Award program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. The continued investment in the segment markets Agilent serves provides economic and societal impact and demonstrates its commitment to improving the human condition.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Naomi Goumillout



Agilent Technologies



+1.781.266.2819



naomi.goumillout@agilent.com