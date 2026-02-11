Agilent Presents Boehringer Ingelheim With Inaugural 2025 Instrument Trade‑In Impact Award

Award honors leadership in sustainable laboratory practices and circular economy advancement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CircularEconomy--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has been selected as the winner of Agilent’s inaugural Instrument Trade‑In Impact Award, recognizing exceptional sustainability leadership demonstrated through their participation in Agilent’s trade‑in and buyback program.

The annual award honors the global partner that achieves the highest sustainability impact by diverting end‑of‑life laboratory instruments from landfill and contributing to the circular use of scientific equipment. In 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim led all partners in responsible trade‑in activity, ensuring that retired instruments were reused, refurbished, or properly recycled.

“ Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to sustainability exemplifies how industry partnerships can accelerate measurable environmental progress,” said Joydeep Ganguly, Agilent’s Chief Operations and Quality Officer, and ESG Chair. “ Their efforts directly support Agilent’s mission to advance a circular economy by extending the life of scientific instrumentation and reducing environmental impact across the value chain.”

Through their 2025 trade‑in activity, Boehringer Ingelheim diverted 6,600 kg of instrument waste from landfill—representing the highest recovery value of any Agilent partner for the year. Their leadership sets a strong example for sustainable procurement and lifecycle management across the scientific community.

" Sustainability is a strategic priority at Boehringer Ingelheim, guiding how we operate our laboratories and manage resources across their full lifecycle. Our long‑term commitment to the circular economy focuses on reducing waste and creating a measurable impact. Partnering with Agilent helps us turn this ambition into action and advance more sustainable laboratory practices together," said Yulia Ovchinnikova, Head of Global Sourcing Area Indirect at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The Instrument Trade‑In Impact Award is part of Agilent’s broader focus on supporting customer sustainability goals through reuse pathways, energy‑efficient technologies, and programs designed to reduce laboratory waste and promote circular economy practices.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kate Coyle

Agilent Technologies Inc.

+1 302-633-7490

kate.coyle@agilent.com