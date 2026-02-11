Agentic AI Reaches Tipping Point: 100% of Enterprises Plan to Expand Adoption in 2026, New CrewAI Survey Finds

Survey of 500 senior executives at large enterprises reveals agentic AI is moving from experimentation to enterprise imperative—with security, integration, and reliability as the keys to scaling with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agentic AI has crossed the threshold from a promising pilot to a production priority. According to the 2026 State of Agentic AI Survey Report, published today by CrewAI, the leading AI agent management platform, 100% of surveyed enterprises are planning to expand their use of agentic AI this year—and nearly three-quarters consider it a critical priority or strategic imperative. The message is clear: the era of experimentation is over, and the race to operationalize AI agents at enterprise scale has begun.

The report, based on a survey of 500 C-level executives and senior leaders at organizations with $100M+ in annual revenue and 5,000+ employees across seven global regions, provides the most comprehensive picture yet of where enterprises stand on agentic AI—and where they’re headed.

Key Findings at a Glance

65% of enterprises are already using AI agents today

81% have fully adopted or are actively scaling agentic AI across teams

100% plan to expand agentic AI adoption in 2026

74% view deploying agentic AI into production as a critical priority or strategic imperative

75% report high or very high impact on time savings

57% prefer building on existing, open-source tools over building from scratch

33% average expected expansion in agentic AI adoption in 2026

34% cite security and governance as the top evaluation factor for agentic platforms

Adoption is Accelerating, and the Ambition is Growing

The findings paint a picture of an enterprise landscape that is all-in on agentic AI. Sixty-five percent of organizations report they are already using AI agents today, and 81% say adoption is either fully scaled or actively expanding across teams and functions. On average, organizations have automated 31% of their workflows using agentic AI—and they expect to expand adoption by an additional 33% in 2026.

The impact is being felt across the business. Seventy-five percent of respondents report a high or very high impact on saving time, while 69% cite significant reductions in operational costs. Revenue generation (62%) and lowered labor costs (59%) round out a compelling value story that stretches well beyond efficiency.

“Enterprise adoption of agentic AI is accelerating faster than anyone anticipated,” said João Moura, founder and CEO of CrewAI. “Organizations aren’t just experimenting—they’re building, shipping, and scaling agents into production. What they need now is a platform that makes it easy to go from prototype to production, with the governance and reliability that enterprise demands. That’s exactly what CrewAI delivers.”

Enterprises Prioritize Trust, Integration, and Reliability Over ROI

When evaluating agentic AI platforms, enterprise leaders are making it clear that trust and operational readiness come first. Security and governance top the list of priorities (34%), followed by ease of integration with existing systems and data sources (30%) and reliability and performance (24%). Notably, time-to-value and ROI ranked last at just 2%—not because ROI doesn’t matter, but because leaders recognize that without the right foundation of security, integration, and reliability, sustainable ROI is impossible to achieve.

This finding underscores a critical shift in enterprise thinking: organizations are no longer asking if agentic AI will deliver value, but how to deploy it safely, reliably, and at scale.

Open Source and Flexibility Win the Enterprise

More than half of organizations (57%) prefer to build on top of existing tools rather than start from scratch when orchestrating AI agents and workflows. This preference for extensibility and open-source foundations is especially strong in construction (73%), financial services (71%), manufacturing (63%), and retail and eCommerce (60%)—industries where integration with complex existing systems is non-negotiable.

The data confirms that enterprises want the freedom to deploy anywhere, select any model, and integrate any tool—without vendor lock-in. They need platforms that adapt to their technology choices, not the other way around.

The Path to Scale: Overcoming Data and Talent Gaps

Despite strong momentum, enterprises face real barriers to scaling. Data readiness and integration challenges (35%) and insufficient talent or skills (33%) are the top obstacles, followed by technology limitations (27%) and budget constraints (25%). Encouragingly, only 23% cite a lack of clear use cases—suggesting that most organizations already know where agentic AI can drive value. What they need are platforms that lower the barrier to entry for both technical and non-technical teams, making it possible for anyone in the organization to build, deploy, and manage AI agents with confidence.

Agentic AI is Already Transforming Every Corner of the Enterprise

The benefits of agentic AI are being felt organization-wide. IT leads with 52% of respondents reporting meaningful impact, followed by Operations (44%), Customer Support and Sales & Marketing (39% each), and R&D (38%). Remarkably, not a single respondent reported zero benefit from agentic AI in their organization—a testament to how broadly applicable and valuable this technology has become.

To view the full 2026 State of Agentic AI Survey Report, please visit: www.crewai.com/blog/the-state-of-agentic-ai-in-2026

About CrewAI

CrewAI is the leading enterprise platform for multi-agent systems, used by 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and a global community of developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage collaborative AI agents that automate real-world business workflows—with both pro-code and low-code tools, role-based access, audit logs, and enterprise-grade governance and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud), and enterprise applications, giving teams the freedom to orchestrate across any environment without lock-in. With CrewAI AMP—the first Agent Management Platform—teams can build, optimize, deploy, and scale agent-led workflows enterprise-wide with speed, control, trust, and governance.

Media Contact

Shane Johnson

Shane@crewai.com