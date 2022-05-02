Home Business Wire AGCO to Present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCOIR–AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 10:40 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

