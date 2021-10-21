Home Business Wire AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire

AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCOIR–AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business November 15, 2021.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

Contacts

Greg Peterson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(770) 232-8229

greg.peterson@agcocorp.com

Articoli correlati

CCI Systems Wins 2021 Calix Partner of the Year Award, Showing Breakout Business Performance and Boosting Success for Multiservice Operators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Michigan-based communications solution provider lauded for innovative sales strategies, outstanding services and solutions development, and customer engagement and advocacy SAN...
Continua a leggere

Eight Sleep Partners with 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros to Champion Sleep Fitness

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fittest Man on Earth Spreads Importance of Sleep Fitness to the Crossfit Community MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eight Sleep, the world’s first sleep...
Continua a leggere

Traxo and International SOS Partner to Track all Corporate Travel Bookings in Real-Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
New agreement means International SOS can provide its clients with duty-of-care coverage for every one of their business travelers,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CCI Systems Wins 2021 Calix Partner of the Year Award, Showing Breakout Business Performance...

Business Wire