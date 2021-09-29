AGCO Announces Pricing of 0.800% Senior Euro-Denominated Notes due 2028

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCOIR–AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has priced an offering of €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.800% unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) issued by AGCO International Holdings, B.V., a Netherlands subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AGCO Corporation. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The Notes were offered to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This offering is expected to close on October 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange and to trading on its Global Exchange Market. The proceeds will be used primarily to repay and refinance multiple senior term loans and, the remainder, if applicable, for general corporate purposes.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements which are not historical facts, including expectations regarding the closing of the offering are forward-looking and subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to satisfy closing conditions. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this release, and AGCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®,. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020.

