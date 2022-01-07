Home Business Wire AGCO Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

AGCO Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCOIR–AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the “Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterward.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

Contacts

Greg Peterson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(770) 232-8229

greg.peterson@agcocorp.com

Articoli correlati

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth Follows Sonder’s Recent Launch on the Global Distribution System and Partnerships with Leading Travel Management Companies SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder...
Continua a leggere

Avataar Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding From Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI and Computer Vision Platform Powers Largest Global eCommerce Marketplaces, Creating Life-sized 3D Virtual Product Evaluation Worlds for...
Continua a leggere

908 Devices Announces GSK Purchases Fifth REBEL Cell Culture Media Analyzer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire