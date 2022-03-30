AFR Insurance Partners with InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System

New portal will give policyholders enhanced options to securely pay bills digitally

OKLAHOMA CITY & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFR Insurance has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to launch an enhanced online billing and payment system for AFR Insurance customers. The new online payment portal launched on February 22. AFR customers who wish to register for online bill payment and other convenient payment options and scheduling features can visit the new payment portal here.

AFR Insurance implemented InvoiceCloud to provide a more user-friendly and streamlined portal with diverse payment options so customers can pay in whichever way is most convenient for them. The new system from InvoiceCloud includes the ability to make payments via online, text, digital wallet, PayPal, Venmo or phone. With AFR’s previous billing partner, credit cards and checks were the only two options customers had to pay their premiums. InvoiceCloud also includes the ability to set up automatic payments, schedule payments on specific dates of the month, and opt in to paperless billing. AFR will also be able to send policyholders payment reminders digitally and more frequently.

“Our ethos is all about the personal touch and it’s essential that any new partner or service we bring into the relationship with our customers goes beyond just the transactional benefit,” said AFR Insurance Chief Financial Officer, Bernadette Autrey.

All policyholders will need to register for online account access and to update payment preferences here.

About InvoiceCloud:



InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 79,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AFR Insurance:



AFR Insurance provides auto, home, farm and life insurance with an emphasis on quality products and exceptional customer service. Affiliated with AFR Cooperative, AFR was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. AFR Insurance is available statewide and is recognized as a leading domestic insurance carrier in the state of Oklahoma.

Contacts

Media

Vanessa Wiebe for AFR Insurance



vanessa.weibe@afrmic.com

Katie Jacobs



Quarter Horse PR for InvoiceCloud



InvoiceCloud@qh-pr.com