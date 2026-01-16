AFL Introduces Next-Generation OTDR Solutions for Data Center and Broadband Network Testing

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WeAreAFL--AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity, equipment and related services, announces the launch of new products and significant advancements to its OTDR product family to dramatically increase performance and value for the OTDR products. Already established as the most compact, fastest and easiest to use OTDRs, AFL is introducing the following:

FS300-HDR Product Series

The FlexScan® FS300-HDR series brings OTDR testing to new levels with higher dynamic ranges, faster test times and ease of use for all levels of experience. Designed for today and tomorrow's networks, the FS300-HDR series offers unprecedented certification capabilities for long-haul, high-split-ratio PONs and ultra-high fiber-count networks.

The series includes:

FlexScan FS300-323 1310/1550/1625 model: Offers complete PON testing up to 1:128 ratios with PON dead zones as low as 10 meters.

FlexScan FS300-320 1310/1550 model: Offers revolutionary fast testing for ultra-high fiber-count networks. Designed specifically to meet the challenges of testing data centers with thousands of fibers per cable, the FS300-320 reduces Tier II test times from hours to minutes.

FS200 Series OTDRs

Continuing the success of AFL's most popular OTDR series, the FS200-100 now features an increased dynamic range of 39/37 dB, supporting split ratios of 1:64. Approved worldwide by major service providers, the new and improved FS200-100 solidifies its position as a leader in the OTDR market.

"The FS300 HDR solves real-world challenges our customers face every day," said Arun Jain, Director of Product and Marketing at AFL. "By reducing multifiber test times to as low as under one second per fiber, the FS300 HDR with data center test mode becomes a leading fiber test option for data center and data center interconnect applications. In a test of a 5,000 feet, 1,728-fiber cable, the FS300 HDR reduced the test time to less than 30 minutes, a task that takes close to 20 hours using traditional OTDRs."

"These solutions will also be game changers for Broadband/PON applications. The increased dynamic range of our existing FS200-100 now provides an extremely economical way to test PON networks with split ratios up to 1:64. For higher split ratios, the FS300-HDR provides testing up to split ratios of 1:128.”

Both products are now available in multiple configurations to meet diverse network requirements. For more information, visit AFLglobal.com/Test or contact Sales@AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is a global manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the broadband, energy, data center, AI and industrial markets. With products in over 130 countries, AFL specializes in fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission/compression and substation accessories, connectivity solutions, fusion splicers, and test and inspection equipment. Guided by customer-focused and community-centered values and a strong commitment to safety, the company operates manufacturing facilities worldwide and provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions supporting network infrastructure, data centers, service providers, wireless and power grid modernization.

Charlie Collias

Global Product Marketing Manager

Charlie.Collias@aflglobal.com

Nancy Rice

PR Specialist, AFL

Nancy.Rice@aflglobal.com