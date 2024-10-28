AFL Expands its Fiber Optic Splice Closure Product Line with New Compact Design

The Apex X-1 is the ideal choice for the local small networks and rural FTTx Deployments

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreAFL—AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity, accessories and equipment, today announced the launch of the Apex® X-1. As the most compact sealed dome splice closure in the Apex Fiber Optic Closure family, the X-1 streamlines installation for network operators and installers for small network and rural FTTx deployments.









Building on the proven technology of the Apex X-2, X-2S, X-3 and X-3H, the X-1 offers unique features to reduce installation time, improve organization, and enhance network reliability. With its more compact size, the X-1 can support 144 single fibers, 432 mass fusion with standard ribbon, or 864 SpiderWeb Ribbon®. Installers can optimize fiber management using the unique wedge system with its “press-to-release” lever mechanism for cable entry. This enables individual cable sealing for future additions without disturbing existing connections.

Click here to view Apex X-1 product demonstration video.

“This new design is a direct response to address a critical market need for compact, reliable splice closure solutions in rural and small network deployments,” said Nicholas Marotta, Global Product Lead. “As the smallest member of our Apex family, the X-1 maintains our high standards for quality while offering the perfect form factor for targeted fiber deployments.”

The entire Apex splice closure line is designed to improve usability, decrease installation time, increase network reliability, and increase density of fiber splices, especially when coupled with AFL’s industry-leading high-density MicroCore® cable and Wrapping Tube Cable (WTC) with SpiderWeb Ribbon® (SWR®).

The AFL Apex family has a variety of installation accessories and kits to fit many applications. To learn more about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

